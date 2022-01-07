Bipasha Basu Opens Up On Her Birthday Celebration Plans; 'I Was Supposed To Go To Maldives'

Actress Bipasha Basu turns 43 today (January 7, 2022). In a tete-a-tete with a leading tabloid, she expressed her excitement about ringing her special day with her loved ones adding that it will be low-key this year with 'mom, dad and food'.

While speaking with Hindustan Times, Bipasha said, "I am very excited for my birthdays each year, no matter how old I am getting. I am as excited as I was from the time I have been a kid."

Karan Singh Grover On Reports Of His Wife Bipasha Basu's Pregnancy: We Will Let Everyone Know

Elaborating on her plans for the day, she shared that she won't be hosting any party and added, "It will be very simple, with my mum, dad, and food. I am a foodie, all my favourite specialties will be made by mom. I will miss all my friends and my birthday holidays which I love."

Bipasha revealed that she and her actor-husband Karan Singh Grover were supposed to ring in her birthday in Maldives this year, however the COVID-19 pandemic thwarted their plans.

"I had a lot of plans for this year... I was supposed to go to Maldives, it is Karan's and my favourite place. A lot of plans were there, but owing to this third wave which has come in, we are trying to be responsible and stay put at home, doing our bit to contain this third wave," the Alone star told the leading daily.

Bipasha Basu Completes 20 Years In Bollywood, Says 'It's Been a Beautiful Journey'

She said that this will be the second year in a row that she has not celebrated her birthday. Elaborating more on it, she said, "Last year, Karan got Covid and was stuck in Serbia. Our plans to go for New Year's and my birthday got cancelled. I am grateful that this year my entire family is healthy, all happy."

Further in the interview, Bipasha also admitted that she is paranoid, especially about her parents amid the rising COVID-19 cases in India. She told the tabloid that she keeps a tab on everything they do, as any concerned daughter would, and ensures that the staff caring for her parents follow all protocols and maintain hygiene.