Bipasha Basu Completes 20 Years In Bollywood, Says 'It's Been a Beautiful Journey'

Bipasha Basu marked the special occasion of completing 20 years in the Indian Film industry by dedicating an Instagram post. The actress took a stroll down memory land and shared a picture of her debut film Ajnabee. The film's poster features Bipasha alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

Helmed by Abbas-Mustan, the film at the time received a lot of love from fans. She shared several pictures from the film's as well as different posters featuring the four. Bipasha captioned the post as, "This is the first day when the audiences welcomed me into their hearts, 20 years back ... my first film ,#ajnabee released on 21st September 2001. It doesn't feel like so much time has passed, as the love that I get from my fans, well-wishers, the film fraternity and the media is still so strong. I am grateful for this love forever."

She also expressed her gratitude to the makers for believing in her as a new actress and casting her.

Bipasha added in the post, "Ajnabee will be special to me forever. I am thankful for my directors Abbas Bhai and Mustan Bhai, producer Vijay Galani, all my co actors - @akshaykumar @iambobbydeol @kareenakapoorkhan, my first ever team (@rockystarofficial @hairbyykaushall and Anil Dada) ... and the entire unit. It's been a beautiful journey from then to now. I am truly blessed. #20yearsofajnabee."

Bipasha went on to give several blockbusters since her debut in 2001, her popular films include Raaz, Jism, Dhoom, Bachna Ae Haseeno and more. On the personal front, her relationship with John Abraham often remained in the forefront. However soon enough, the two parted ways John is now married to Priya Runchal, and Bipasha went on to tied the knot with actor Karan Singh Grover.