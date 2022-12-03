Dev Anand Came To Mumbai With 30 Rupees In Pocket And His First Job Was Not As An Actor. See What He Did

Dev Anand, the late legendary actor, is widely regarded as the greatest actor in Indian cinema to this day. With a career spanning over six decades, his stardom and fan base are next to none, especially among female audiences. It's been eleven years since he left us with his cinematic masterpieces, and today, on the occasion of his death anniversary, here is a quick recap of his stellar journey.

Dev Saheb, or the Evergreen Star, as he was fondly addressed by the near and dear ones, was originally known by the name of Dharmadev Pishorimal Anand and was born into a well-to-do family in Shankargarh, Punjab (now in Pakistan). His father was a practising advocate. He went on to study English in Lahore, but his burning desire to break into the film industry led him to Mumbai. But before deep diving into the world of cinema and especially acting, his first job was in the Indian army. Dev Anand was not just an actor bust also a screenwriter, director and producer, had worked hundred plus films.

Dev Anand landed in the city of dreams, Mumbai, with just Rs 30 in his pocket, and at his first job, he read letters written by the soldiers to their family members. For this, his salary was 65 rupees. Noticing the dedication he had towards his job, Dev was soon offered a job in the Military Censor Office. Soon he quit this job to delve in the world of cinema.

The 1946 film Hum Ek Hain by Prabhat Talkies was Dev Anand's first break as an actor, and during its shooting in Pune, he got acquainted with superstar Guru Dutt. Two years later, in 1948, Dev Sahab's Ziddi, produced by Bombay Talkies, was released, giving him his big break as the film went on to become a super hit.

Dev Sahab was considered to be one of the most best looking actors of the industry of his time. His love story was also something like his films. He was deeply in love with actress Suraiya, as she was also head over heels for Dev, but their love story remains incomplete.

Dev Anand's filmography consists of more than a hundred films like Guide, Hare Krishna, Hare Ram, Des Pardes, and many others.