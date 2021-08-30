Fans Spot Supermodel Cindy Crawford In Dev Anand's Awwal Number

Fans often find hidden details in films even decades after its release. Recently a few fans have just discovered an unexpected detail in Dev Anand's Awwal Number. The film that was released three decades ago reportedly features international model and actor Cindy Crawford.

Cindy Crawford who is best known as a supermodel in the US in the 1990s has also appeared in a few popular projects, including Taylor Swift's 'Bad Blood'. Desi fans were excited to see her in an Indian movie in the 1990s directed by Dev Anand. He also starred in the film alongside Aditya Pancholi and Aamir Khan.

In one of the scenes, Dev can be seen sitting on a lawn with a photo of Cindy framed beside him. Aditya who plays his brother approaches him to inform him that it is his mother's death anniversary. Dev then corrects him and says, "Our mother's death anniversary," pointing at Cindy's picture.

Dev added, "Like every year, this year, too, I've placed her favourite blue ribbon on her picture. You remember she would tie the ribbon on her hair." Fans shared a screenshot of the picture on Reddit which led to hilarious reactions.

One Reddit user said, "I think they did this on purpose to test whether the audience would notice, and we did 30 years later!". Another added, "The funniest thing is, if you go on Cindy Crawford's Wikipedia page, Awwal Number is actually shown in her filmography!!! It says 'DIG Vikram Singh's stepmother (photograph)' Too funny!! I doubt she is even aware of this 'role."

For the unversed, Dev Anand, whose full name was Dharamdev Pishorimal Anand has given many blockbusters to Hindi cinema in his career that spanned over six decades. Some of his best films include Hum Dono, Tere Mere Sapne, Guide and many others.