Ekta Kapoor Supports Aamir Khan Amid Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha Trend; Calls Him A Legend

Before Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha hit the theatrical screens, the film stirred up a controversy when social media was abuzz with boycott calls against it. More recently, a Delhi-based lawyer registered a police complaint against Aamir and the makers for allegedly 'disrespecting' the Indian army and hurting sentiments with a particular sequence in the film.

Now, producer Ekta Kapoor has responded to calls for boycott against Aamir Khan's film in her recent tete-a-tete with a publication. Calling the superstar a 'legend', she said that it's strange that the very people who have given the best of business in the industry are being boycotted.

Ekta told Navbharat Times, "It is so strange we are boycotting the very people who have given the best of business in the industry. All the Khans in the industry (Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan), and especially Aamir Khan are legends. We cannot boycott them. Aamir Khan can never be boycotted, the soft ambassador Aamir Khan can not be boycotted."

Prior the film's release, Aamir Khan at a press conference, had reacted to the boycott calls against Laal Singh Chaddha.

The actor had said that he regretted if he has hurt anyone 'by any means'. He had added that while he would respect the sentiments if someone doesn't watch the film, he would love it if people watch his film and like it as many people have worked hard for it.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks' 1994 Hollywood cult classic Forrest Gump. The film which released on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, features Kareena Kapoor Khan as Aamir's leading lady. The film also marks the Hindi film debut of Telugu star Naga Chaitanya.