Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Hopes Sister Sonam Kapoor Gets Space & Privacy From Media During Her Pregnancy

The Kapoors are elated as they are all set welcome new member in their family. Yes, we are talking about Sonam Kapoor who recently announced her pregnancy on her Instagram page. While speaking about his sister sharing the good news with her family and fans, actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor said that it is indeed nice that everybody wants to know about her, because Sonam is such a big personality. However, he also hopes that his sister gets space and privacy from media.

He told India Today, "Obviously, everybody wants to share that happiness. But also, I think it's a very intimate and personal experience for the two people and it would also be important to respect their privacy in a way, because I think when you love someone and they're producing someone that you love, it's kind of sacred."

He further said, "It's not to prove anything to anybody or it's not for the world. It's for you. So, it would be nice to kind of give them that space as well."

Harsh Varrdhan's actor-father Anil Kapoor who was also present at the same interview, reacted in a similar way and said that he and his family are just praying to God and they are extremely happy.

He went on to add that he is just waiting for Sonam's delivery and praying that the baby is healthy.

"It is very difficult to explain all our feelings in words right now, but definitely we are super happy and excited," shared Kapoor.

Those who are unaware, Anil and Harsh Varrdhan are currently busy with the promotions of their upcoming film Thar. Directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, the film is scheduled to release on Netflix on May 6, 2022. The film also stars Satish Kaushik, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jitendra Joshi and Mukti Mohan in prominent roles.