Kareena Kapoor, Harbhajan Singh, Irrfan Khan Request Aamir To Show Laal Singh Chaddha In Prior

For the first time in the history of the advertising and marketing world, a trailer is to be unveiled in the first inning and second strategic timeout of 2.30mins on world television. The anticipation is raging so high among Indians that just like most of us and Harbhajan Singh, former Indian cricketer Irfan Khan is as keen as mustard.

After dodging Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Aamir Khan manages to escape Kareema Kapoor's request this time. In the latest video shared by the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha, the lead actor is seen escaping Kareena Kapoor's video call! To find out more about it, tap into the video -

Taking to his social media, Irfan Khan complained sarcastically, saying "Yaar goli diye jaaree kabse 😡". Replying to his tweet, Aamir says "29th May pakka @IrfanPathan Bhai. Promise 😌 T20 finals 1st innings 2nd time out mein!"

Yaar goli diye jaaree kabse 😡 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 27, 2022

29th May pakka @IrfanPathan Bhai. Promise 😌

T20 finals 1st innings 2nd time out mein! — Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) May 27, 2022

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha has been making the rounds of conversation on the internet for quite some time. It's not just the charisma of the forthcoming film that has time and again excited the netizens but also the lead star whose unprecedented moves always take us aback.

The team of the upcoming release is proactive with its promotion and is ready to go extensive with its campaign. Releasing a trailer during the IPL match is one of the unparalleled moves planned in history so far and that is why the anticipation of the film has been increasing day by day.

Watch out for the IPL finale during the first innings and second strategic timeout on 29th May, hosted by Aamir Khan, from 6 pm onwards on the star sports network and Disney Hotstar.

Laal Singh Chaddha, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni.