Katrina Kaif Gives Epic Reply To Influencer Who Tried To Roast Her Cooking Skills

Katrina Kaif knows how to win hearts! Recently, when an Instagram influencer tried to take a dig at her cooking skills, the actress gave him a humble response instead. Freddy Bird, a popular Instagram influencer whose page is followed by many celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra and many others, shared a bunch of 'easy' recipes for the Tiger 3 actress to cook.

He recommended that she should try out raw mango pickle, chilly cheese toast, and ice cream. He also suggested her Chinese food but told her to order it instead.Further, he shared a recipe for boiling eyes and reminded Katrina to peel the shell before eating it.

Later, he took to his Instagram stories to share Katrina's response to his recommendations. For the chilly cheesy toast recipe, the Jee Le Zaraa actress had written, "This is not easy."

Freddy was impressed with Katrina for taking his joke in a good spirit and reposted her reply on his Instagram stories with a caption that read, "Why I love Katrina Kaif. Also proof that she is as funny as she is beautiful."

This isn't the first time when Freddy Bird has grabbed a lot of eyeballs. A few months ago, he was in news for his social media tussle with Deepika Padukone.

It all began when he took a veiled jab at her by sharing a post on Gehraiyaan and talking about how 'hemlines and necklines' were getting shorter and longer as the film's release date inched closer. In response, Deepika had hit back at him with a quote on her Instagram stories that read, "Scientists say the universe is made up of protons, neurons and electrons. They forgot to mention morons."

Later, Freddy had clarified his post with a note that read, "Dear Deepika, I am not "mocking you" for wearing tiny clothes. You can wear your hemlines till your toes or your ears. For all I care. And thank you for calling me a 'moron.' It's the only non-fake thing you've uttered in your entire career."