Koffee With Karan 7: Vicky Kaushal Recalls Having A Blast Reading Memes At His Wedding With Katrina Kaif

After keeping their relationship under wraps for a long time, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Six Sense Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan in December last year. Their regal wedding was strictly a family affair.

Recently, it was announced that the newly minted groom Vicky will be gracing the seventh episode of Karan Johar's popular talk show Koffee With Karan Season 7 with Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra.

The previous promo had given us a peek into how the duo will be enchanting us with their charisma, love lives and manifestations on the show. But, looks like there's some more fun in store for the audience.

Karan Johar also took the credit for Vicky and Katrina Kaif's love story and said, "Maine aap ke prem kahani ke liye pura credit le liya (I have taken the full credit for your love story)!" A beaming Vicky agreed with Karan's statement, and added, "My moment on this couch last season was my way of knowing that she (Katrina Kaif) even knew I existed."

He revealed that he and Katrina met at Zoya Akhtar's home for the first time in their life after their episodes on Koffee With Karan aired. Further, the actor shared some interesting behind-the-scenes action from his wedding.

The Udham Singh star also recalled how the fanfare of his dream-like wedding with Katrina, memes and funny tweets that were widely shared did not escape his attention.

From drones being used for security to Vicky Kaushal making a helicopter entry as a dulha, the actor revealed that the bizarreness of these random news motivated him to say one thing.

The actor told Karan, "While all these random news were making the rounds, I was just there with the pandit ji saying, jaldi nipta dena please. Ek ghante se jyada nahi." But that doesn't stop Vicky from having a blast reading the bizarre memes and tweets about his wedding.

"Every day during the wedding, these funny memes, tweets and messages would be shared on the internet and we were aware. We had my friends who read them out for us to have a good laugh. We used to have a blast finding them," Vicky recalled on the show.

The seventh episode of Hotstar Specials Koffee with Karan Season 7 featuring Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra will premiere on Thursday at 12 am on Disney+ Hotstar.