Manoj Bajpayee Says No One Wants To Talk About The Film; 'We Are All Stuck In Collections Of Rs 1000 Crore'

Ever since films like Pushpa: The Rise, RRR and KGF 2 took the nation by storm, Twitter has been divided into two. While the first half is happy with the content that the filmmakers and actors are bringing to the table, the other half has been busy slamming Bollywood actors and filmmakers for not making films as grand as the South Film Industry. On one side, it feels like films have no language barrier while on the other side, the constant debate of south vs north has created enough divide between the two belts of India.

Amid all the hullabaloo, actor Manoj Bajpayee spoke to journalist Puja Talwar and said that nowadays, everyone is stuck in collections of Rs 1000 Crore.

He said, "Koi baat hi nahi karraha hai ki film kaesi hai? Koi baat karne ko raazi nahi hai performances kaesi hai. Baki departments ki kya contribution hai? Kya hai na hum sab ₹1000 crore aur ₹300 crore aur ₹400 crore mein phasein huye hai. Yeh jhagda kaayi saalon se chal raha hai aur mujhe lagta hai ki yeh khatam hone wala hai nahi (No one wants to talk about the film or the performances or contribution of the other departments. We are all stuck in collections of Rs 1000 Crore, Rs 400 Crore and Rs 300 Crore. This debate has been going on for a long time and I don't think it will end)."

While speaking about mainstream Bollywood actors, Bajpayee said, "Now critics are saying 'Why don't you make films like them? Why is your film not working?' It's been asked to those in the mainstream. Those in the mainstream are being put in the witness box by their own mainstream critics."

He went on to add that he was never a part of that world. He further said that OTT has been a boon for actors like him and for so many other talents.