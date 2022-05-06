Manoj Bajpayee On Ajay Devgn-Kiccha Sudeep's Hindi Row: The Entire Chaos Around Language Debate Is Futile

Ajay Devgn recently brought the 'national language' debate back in focus when he slammed a comment made by Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep in a tweet. The latter in one of his recent interviews had commented on the box office success of KGF: Chapter 2, and said that Hindi is no more a national language.

Kiccha's statement didn't go down well with Devgn which expressed his displeasure on Twitter. What followed next was a war of words between the two actors. In the last few days, many celebrities have shared their take on this controversy. The latest actor to join this bandwagon is Manoj Bajpayee.

While speaking with Indiatoday.in, he said that he feels that the entire Hindi vs other languages debate is futile. The Family Man actor said that while India has many languages, Hindi is the most widely spoken one. But that doesn't make it the national language.

"One thing I know is there are too many official languages in this country. Yes, Hindi is one. Hindi is spoken by the biggest share of the population but that does not say anything. We have to learn the cultural ethos of each language. Hindi is not my mother tongue, Bhojpuri is and that is the dialect I feel comfortable communicating in. The entire chaos around the language debate is futile," he told the news portal.

In the same interview, he was also asked about headlining a South film post the massive success of films like Pushpa, RRR and KGF: Chapter 2. To this, he replied that he would definitely love to do a South film, but it would defend on the offer as he is never influenced by box office numbers.