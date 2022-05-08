Mother's Day Special: Check Out The Adorable Pictures Of Aamir Khan With His Beloved Mother And Family!

Be
it
on-screen
or
in
real
life,
Aamir
Khan
is
a
man
who
knows
how
to
respect
and
exhibit
values
and
emotions.
He
is
truly
a
family
man
and
is
frequently
seen
sharing
his
love
for
them
with
the
audience.
Today,
On
the
occasion
of
Mother's
Day,
Aamir
was
seen
celebrating
the
day
with
his
Ammi
Zeenat
Hussein,
his
sister,
Nikhat
Khan,
and
his
brother-in-law,
Santosh
Hegde.
A
black
and
white
picture
of
his
mother
from
her
younger
days
evoked
a
more
nostalgic
feeling.
Recently,
Aamir
touched
the
hearts
of
millions
with
the
release
of
his
Kahani
song
from
his
upcoming
movie
Laal
Singh
Chaddha
and
then
by
launching
the
very
First
Podcast
of
'Laal
Singh
Chaddha
Ki
Kahaniyaan’
he
has
taken
the
internet
by
the
storm.