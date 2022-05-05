    For Quick Alerts
      Aamir Khan To Launch His First Podcast 'Laal Singh Chaddha Ki Kahaaniyan' Today At 4 PM

      Aamir Khan Productions is all set to bring you another heartfelt story with Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and a talented troupe of stars cast starting today.

      As part of an intriguing, avant-garde promotional campaign for the upcoming film directed by Advait Chandan, superstar Aamir Khan is well equipped to launch the very first podcast of his career today.

      In the latest set of the gospel, the actor-producer will articulate with his audience via the podcast 'Laal Singh Chaddha Ki Kahaniyaan', where he will recollect everything it took to film the forthcoming release. The star will be heard sharing the fascinating tales from behind-the-scenes action, anecdotes from the making of the film, the music, interesting incidents from the set, and other such intriguing Laal Singh Chaddha tales.

      The first Aamir Khan Podcast is expected to be out at 4 pm, today and will be available on T-Series' YouTube channel, Saavn, and RedFM.

      Laal Singh Chaddha is Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios. The film is all set to release on 11th August 2022 in theatres worldwide.

      X