musician-anmol-dash-is-all-set-to-make-a-debut

Born and brought up in Bhubaneswar, Anmol Dash has created history by being a popular businessman and sportsperson at a young age. Now he is all set to make his debut in the Indian Music Industry.

Anmol is a talented tennis player. He has learnt many skills from playing the sports including sportsmanship, being a team player, the ability to tackle difficult circumstances and more. These skills, incorporated into his mind and body, laid the foundation of his entrepreneurial journey. Later on, he became a strong and resilient social entrepreneur who was determined to help the unprivileged. He says, " I have always known that there's no point in being a prominent personality if you can't stand up for the underprivileged part of the society. Helping people gives me the motivation to strive for more and contribute to the society."

Now, Anmol is fully prepared to enter the Music Industry. His past experiences in entrepreneurship and sports have helped him turn into a strong individual who is not afraid to face challenges. They have also helped him create a network of people in the past few years. With their assistance, he kept himself updated with the market.

Anmol wants to create music that touches the listeners' hearts- something that would provide solace to people in their dark times. In an interview, Anmol speaks, "Music has gotten me through some difficult times. I wish my music could do something similar for its audience." Speaking about working as a businessman and musician at the same time, Anmol states, "Yes, it was difficult to juggle between two different industries. At times, I had to work 18-20 hours a day to manage both of them. But my passion for both fields didn't let me give up easily."

For starters, Anmol has started collaborating with music directors and has planned to come up with music videos. He assures the audience that many other projects are also in pipeline. Anmol wants to live up to the expectations of his audience and is working hard for that.

A social entrepreneur, sportsman and now a musician, Anmol have proved that a person can achieve success in his life with hard work, perseverance and dedication to the field. We hope that the music industry welcomes him with an open heart and he achieves great things as a musician as well.