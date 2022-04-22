Nil Battey Sannata Clocks 6 Years Today, Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Gets Nostalgic About Her Debut Project

The multi-talented personality Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari who has been donning many hats i.e Director, producer, writer and author gets nostalgic and goes down the memory lane as her debut film as a director clocks 6 years today.

Tiwari comes from a working-class background and used to work in the advertisement industry before she decided to pursue her passion and love for cinema. She made a smashing debut with Nil Battey Sannata 6 years back and today marks one of the most special dates in her journey which she cherishes for life. The film was loved by the audience and critics alike and Ashwiny had bagged many awards at the prestigious award ceremonies in the country.

Today, Aswhiny took to her social media and penned a heartfelt note and shared it with her social media family as she cherishes her journey so far. The director wrote, "In 2014 I made a small ad film for Sony KBC called "Mubarak ho ladki hui hai" This story came up right after that. I left my comfortable highly paying, globe trotting Advertising job to make this story I believed in. Survived on my PF / Gratuity and savings. Not an easy decision when you are top of your game from a working class family, heading an agency and leaving everything to start from the beginning. But I had to fearlessly follow my passion with the over a decade experience I carried along with me. 6 years of #nilbatteysannata Thankyou for the unconditional love even today. Thank-you for making me believe that telling stories that matter does impact lives.Than-you for the encouragement & for accepting me as a storyteller & constantly believing in me. No matter who you are or where you come from, you have the right to dream. For many more stories to tell. I am because of you. Gratitude #fortheloveofcinema #makeyourownpath #stayrooted #mindfulnessmatters"

It is definitely a big and difficult step to shift careers when you are at the peak of one but your passion is something that will drive you towards accomplishing your dreams and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's inspiring journey is one such example in front of us.

The director has some weeks back wrapped the shoot for her web series Faadu which has been shot amidst the third wave and whose completion seems like an accomplishment owing to the challenges which came along during the shoots owing to the pandemic. Apart from that Ashwiny is co-producing Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal, not just co-producing the film but the story is also given by her and co-written by Tiwari. She is also co-producing Tarla and working on the life story of Mr. & Mrs. Murthy.