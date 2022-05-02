Pooja Hegde Reveals Why She Felt Heartbroken At The Premiere Of Hrithik Roshan's Koi Mil Gaya

Pooja Hegde made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Ashutosh Gowariker's period film Mohenjo Daro in which she played the role of Hrithik Roshan's love interest.

Recently, in an interview with an entertainment portal, the Beast actress revealed that she had a crush on Hrithik as a kid. She also recalled how she was left heartbroken when she attended the premiere of his film Koi...Mil Gaya as she was unable to click a picture with him.

Pooja told Mashable India, "The funny thing is, as a kid, if I had a crush on anybody, it was Hrithik Roshan. I was like, 'oh my god, dreams come true.' I have to tell you this story, I went for the premiere of Koi...Mil Gaya, and I had taken my camera, put my reel in it. I was like I am gonna take a picture with Hrithik Roshan today. And he came, and as all celebs do he came for 10 minutes, he said hi to everyone and he left."

She further added, "And I was heartbroken. I was so sad that I couldn't take a picture with Hrithik Roshan. So there is a picture of me all sad next to his poster of Koi...Mil Gaya. I look so sad in that picture. So I wanna sometimes go back to that little girl and be like, 'just wait, the story is not over. One day you will have a full film with Hrithik Roshan."

The Radhe Shyam actress also talked about how everyone has always assumed that she is from South India as she has worked in many South Indian movies. Pooja told the portal that even Hrithik Roshan thought that she was from South India.

She recalled an incident from the time when she was doing a look test with the Vikram Vedha actor for Mohenjo Daro. "I told him that I am going to go home now. So, he was like - 'Oh really? What time is your flight?' I said, 'Flight?' He replied, 'Are you not going home?' I told him that I was going to Bandra," Pooja told the portal adding that her answer left Hrithik stumped.

Workwise, Pooja Hegde was recently seen in Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan starrer Acharya. Her upcoming Bollywood project is Ranveer Singh-starrer Cirkus.