Poonam Pandey Granted Pre-Arrest Bail By Supreme Court In Alleged Pornography Case

Actress Poonam Pandey who had grabbed several headlines last year in July for being an alleged co-accused in Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra's alleged pornography case has now been issued protection from arrest in the case by the Supreme Court on Tuesday (January 18). According to ANI, after an appeal filed by Poonam against a Bombay High Court was discarded, a bench on Justices namely BV Nagarathna and Vineet Saran issued a notice to the Maharashtra government. The report quoted the bench to say, "No coercive action against the appellant. Issue notice."

Poonam Pandey had filed an application with the Apex Court looking for interim protection against her arrest in the case after the Bombay High Court had rejected her anticipatory bail plea on November 25, 2021. Reportedly, The Journey Of Kama actress in her plea had stated that she was not a partner or an owner on any of the platforms. Poonam had added in her plea that the complaint against her was about a video showing her which was available on a few platforms and mediums.

Poonam Pandey Claims Raj Kundra Had Approached Her For Hotshots App; 'It Was 100% Pure Blackmail'

Poonam Pandey's plea reportedly stated, "While the Petitioner is not the owner or business partner in any such, websites or Online Platform, the only allegation against the Petitioner is that some video allegedly portraying the Petitioner is available on the website... In this regard, it is necessary to note that these websites, which allegedly have some videos of the petitioner have already been blocked and disabled by the government of India."

Poonam Pandey Alleges Raj Kundra Threatened Her, Leaked Her Number With Objectionable Messages

In an interview with Etimes in July last year, Poonam Pandey had alleged that Raj Kundra had personally approached her to be a part of the Hotshots app. She further had alleged that when she refused her offer, he leaked her private mobile numbers on that app. For those who don't know, the Hotshots app reportedly described as the "world's first 18+ app", had been under the scanner for its hot videos, soft and hard pornography content.

The actress was quoted to reveal, "I was approached by Raj Kundra personally to be a part of another app - by the name of 'HotShots'. It was 100% pure blackmail. It was like - Do this or suffer the consequences. On my refusal, my private mobile numbers were leaked on the internet on the aforementioned app."