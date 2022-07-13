Rajkummar Rao Recalls Being Rejected For His Height, Eyebrows; 'I Was Like, What About Acting?'

Rajkummar Rao made his debut in Hindi Film Industry with Dibakar Banerjee's Love Sex Aur Dhokha in 2010 and soon established himself as a versatile performer. However, Rao, an alumnus of Film and Television Institute Of India, Pune, had to go through his share of struggles and rejections during his early days in the industry.

In a recent chat with Bollywood Bubble, the Badhaai Do actor recalled how he was constantly criticised for his looks and had to face rejections due to some ridiculous reasons at the start of his career. Rao said that he kept wondering why no one was judging his acting skills.

The actor shared, "I was told so many things. You are not tall enough, your built is not right, your eyebrows are a little... not in a certain shape. Very weird things. I was like 'What? What about acting?' Voh kisko chahiye? (Who wants that?)."

Rao shared that it was Dibakar Banerjee's vision for him, and his first casting director Atul Mongia, who spotted the talent in him and gave him his first break in Bollywood.

"I'm glad Dibakar wanted that, Atul Mongia saw that, my casting director for my first film. That's the thing which will take you forward and nothing else. Eventually, the talent stays and nothing else remains," the portal quoted the actor as saying.

After facing all those rejections, Rao has carved his own niche with his dependable performances. When asked if he feels proud about it, the actor replied in negative, but added that he is happy with the kind of work that's coming his way. The Stree actor said that he lives everyday as it comes and it's never about chasing fame or money. He just wants to act in movies and play different characters.

With respect to films, Rajkummar Rao is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film, HIT: The First Case which is the official remake of Vishwak Sen's Telugu thriller by the same name. Sanya Malhotra essays the role of Rao's love interest in this remake.