Rakul Preet Recalls Being A Stick When She Debuted In South; Was Asked To Lose Weight When She Came To Mumbai

Before making her Hindi film debut with Divya Khosla Kumar's directorial Yaariyan, Rakul Preet Singh featured in many movies down the south. But, the transition wasn't easy for the Runway 34 actress. Recently, Rakul appeared on Shilpa Shetty's chat show 'Shape of You' and shared her experience on her journey in films.

The actress revealed that when she made her debut in the South Industry, she was told that she was too thin and was even called a stick.

Rakul recalled, "When I debuted, Samantha (Ruth Prabhu) and Kajal (Aggarwal) were already stars, and they were fit. I think people became conscious about how they look on the screen because the content was being consumed everywhere. But when I debuted, I was told I am too thin. People would call me 'stick' and I would say 'no'. But after two-three years I gave in also."

However, when Rakul stepped in Mumbai to pursue her Bollywood calling, she was asked to shed off few pounds.

Talking about it, she said, "When I came to Mumbai and I started auditioning at the age of 20, I was told that I will have to lose weight because that was the standard of Bombay. But I didn't have access or understanding since I was a kid."

The actress also revealed that she lost 10 kgs in 50 days for Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy De De Pyar De, in which she was paired opposite Ajay Devgn.

With respect to Rakul's upcoming projects, the actress has mutiple films lined up which include Doctor G, Chhatriwali, Thank God and a yet-to-be-titled film with Akshay Kumar.