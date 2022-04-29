Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar Shares First Look, Fans Ask 'Why Light A Fire When You Can Carry A Torch?'

Akshay Kumar recently took to Twitter and shared the first look of his upcoming action-adventure drama Ram Setu. The film directed by Abhishek Sharma also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Satyadev in leading roles. Fans were excited to see the first look of the film, but also trolled the poster for having the actor carry a flambeau, when Jacqueline Fernandez is already carrying a torch.

Akshay Kumar Lauds Ajay Devgn's Runway 34; Wishes That The Film Gets Its Due

On April 28, Akshay Kumar shared the first look of Ram Setu on Twitter. He wrote, "A glimpse into the world of #RamSetu. In cinemas Diwali, 2022." (sic) The intense poster shows Akshay, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satyadev standing in front of a wall with ancient symbols engraved on it, giving the vibes of a historical site.

While Akshay is sporting a distressed look and holding a fire torch in his hand, Jacqueline and Satyadev could be spotted standing beside them gazing at a similar point. However, fans were quick to notice that the actress was also holding a strong electronic torch pointing at the earth.

One fan commented, "Her torch is useless?" while another added, "The entire surrounding is so well-lit, that woman has a powerful electric torch, and yet here you are, holding a fire torch to see god knows what! Hilarious poster!"

Take a look at the reactions,

pic.twitter.com/YMcaWZ8TVW — p r a t h a p b l a l (@PrathapbLal) April 28, 2022

Torch hai toh mashaal ki kya zaroorat bhai??🤔 — Ravi Varma (@RAVIVRMA) April 29, 2022

The entire surrounding is so well-lit, that woman has a powerful electric torch, and yet here you are, holding a fire torch to see god knows what! Hilarious poster! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Dhaivat 🇮🇳 🏳️‍🌈 🤭 🏳️‍🌈 (@Dhaivat_Chhaya) April 28, 2022

Her torch is useless? — The Way It Is 🌏 (@getdips) April 28, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan Gets Relief In 'Raees' Stampede Case, Gujarat HC Dismisses Criminal Proceedings

For the unversed, Ram Setu is based on an archaeologist's quest to prove the existence of Ram Setu. The film rooted in Indian culture, history, and heritage, is set to explore the mythological beliefs. Akshay Kumar who plays the main character described the film as a "bridge between generations past, present and future".

Apart from Ram Setu, Akshay Kumar's upcoming films include Raksha Bandhan, OMG 2, Gorkha, Selfiee, and Mission Cinderella.