Rani Mukerji Reacts To Bappi Lahiri's Demise: It’s A Personal Loss For Our Family, My Mother Is Devastated

Actress Rani Mukerji is unable to cope up with the demise of legendary singer-composer Bappi Lahiri. He breathed his last on Tuesday night at Mumbai's CritiCare hospital. Recalling his fond memories, Rani said that his demise feels like a personal loss to her and her mother is devastated after learning the unfortunate news.

"India has again lost one of her precious gems. Bappi uncle is and will always be the most iconic musical personality of Indian cinema. His music was legendary, his versatility as a composer was unmatched. A truly self made man, a great son to his parents, a wonderful husband and a great dad. My Mum and Bappi uncle were childhood friends from Calcutta. It's a personal loss for our family, my mother is devastated," said Rani while speaking to Times Of India.

Rani further said while the whole world mourns his loss, she can't help but think of all the memories she has of him from her childhood. She further said that she will miss him and his smiling face.

She went on to add that his kind personality will always be a happy memory for her.

"I pray that Chitrani Aunty, Rema, Bappa and the entire Lahiri family find the strength to go through this loss. It's too sad, he went too soon. Bappi uncle rest in peace, the heavens have earned an angel today," said Rani.

Earlier today, Bappi Da's family released an official statement that read, "It's a deeply sad moment for us. Our beloved Bappi Da has left for heavenly abode last midnight. The cremation will take place on arrival of Bappa From LA tomorrow mid morning. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul. We will keep you updated. - Mrs .Lahiri, Mr.Gobind Bansal, Bappa Lahiri, Rema Lahiri."