Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's Wedding Festivities To Begin From September 30; Couple To Host Reception On October 7

After Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got hitched in December last year, there's another celebrity wedding on the cards. Lovebirds Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are finally all set to tie the knot after repeated delays in their wedding plans.

The couple will kickstart their wedding celebrations in Delhi on September 30. Their nuptials will be an intimate ceremony with their respective families and close friends. Post their wedding, Richa and Ali will be hosting two grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai on October 2 and October 7 respectively.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, sources reveal that the pre-wedding festivals will begin at the Delhi Gymkhana on September 30 and will continue for three days. The mehendi and sangeet will be held on October 1, followed by a wedding party for Richa and Ali's extended family and friends the next day. The couple will get hitched in a private ceremony at a rented bungalow on October 7.

Richa and Ali had previously shared in many of their interviews that they want their wedding to be a grand affair. This is one of the reasons why they waited for things to get normal post COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with Mashable India, Richa had said, "Whenever we think of getting married a new (Covid-19) variant comes. In 2020, we had booked places also but the first wave came, followed by lockdown and destruction. Last year again, in February, we had the confidence and talks started. The second wave experience was the worst in India. Quite sad."

Well, finally now, it looks like everything has fallen into place and the couple are happily settle for a big fat wedding!

Richa and Ali first met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 and fell in love. After dating for a couple of years, they made their relationship official on social media. Since then, the duo have been winning hearts with their love and affection for each other.