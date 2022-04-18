sanjay-dutt-reveals-what-hindi-film-industry-should-learn-from-south-film-industry

As KGF: Chapter 2 takes the nation by storm, actor Sanjay Dutt who plays the antagonist named Adheera in the film, speaks about the differences between Hindi film industry and South film industry. While speaking to a leading daily, Dutt said that he feels that the Hindi film industry has forgotten the larger-than-life heroism, but the Southern industries didn't forget heroism.

He told Times Of India, "I'm not saying that slice-of-life films or rom-coms are bad. But why have we forgotten our audience from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan who make up a large section of our audience. I hope that trend comes back in the Hindi film industry."

He went on to add that earlier, directors had individual producers and financiers which the corporatization of film studios has brought to an end. While he is not against the corporatization, he feels that it shouldn't interfere with audience's taste in movies.

"See, for instance, SS Rajamouli has his fixed producers who have complete faith in his vision. We also had producers like that with us back in the day like Gulshan Rai, Yash Chopra, Subhash Ghai and Yash Johar. Look at the films that they have made. In the South they look at the script on paper, here, they look at the recovery figures on paper," added Dutt.

In the same interview, when Sanjay was asked how different is Adheera from Kancha Cheena (negative character from Hrithik Roshan-starrer Agneepath) from his perspective, he said, "The motive is the same. Kancha wanted Mandwa. Adheera wants KGF. But the character, look and feel are different. Adheera is a bigger character in his own right, not taking anything away from Kancha."