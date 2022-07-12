Shamshera: Karan Malhotra Says Vaani Kapoor Is Not An Eye Candy; 'She Isn't There In Film For Song & Dance'

Ever since the trailer and songs of Shamshera released online, there have been a lot of speculations around Vaani Kapoor's character in the film. In a recent interaction with a leading tabloid, the film's director Karan Malhotra spilled the beans on Vaani's character and clarified that she is not an eye candy in the action adventure.

Karan told ETimes, "Vaani plays a character named Sona in the film. She is a traveling performer. She is not eye candy. She is not there in the film for song and dance." He revealed that her character Sona will help in adding more feeling to Ranbir's titular role.

Malhotra said that Vaani's character has a beautiful arc in the film and that she becomes a strong force behind Ranbir's character. Calling the actress' journey 'beautiful', he revealed that the audience will see Vaani in various shades in Shamshera.

Further, Karan shared that he has admired Vaani ever since her first film, Shuddh Desi Romance, and added that he cast her in Shamshera because he loved her in that movie. The filmmaker went on to say that Vaani has a strong presence and can hold her own well. He added that the War actress could become the quintessential Hindi film heroine who can handle any emotion with ease.

Meanwhile, a section of the audience had compared Vaani's character Sona to that of Katrina Kaif's Suraiyya from Thugs Of Hindostan after seeing the trailer. However in a recent interaction with the media, Vaani clarified that her part has been written differently and has a different arc.

Speaking about Shamshera, the much awaited film has Ranbir essaying a double role for the first time in his career. The film also features Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist, Shuddh Singh.