Shraddha Kapoor Officiating Her Make-Up Artist's Marriage Will Make You Excited For Your Bestie's Wedding

Shraddha Kapoor recently officiated her make-up artist and close friend Shraddha Naik's wedding and it was a beautiful affair. The make-up artist took to her social media handle to share some glimpses from her wedding to Richie D'souza. She then shared the video of the actress officiating her wedding and left a beautiful note for her.

Talking about the same, while the bride and groom can be seen in their formal Christian wedding attires, Shraddha Kapoor can be seen in an elegant purple gown. In the pictures shared by Shraddha Naik, the actress can be seen in most of the pictures. The video of the Ek Villain actress officiating the video has reading the formal vows for the bride and groom. The video is adorable to behold and will make one excited for their own best friend's wedding. Take a look at the video.

Shraddha Naik left a heartwarming message for Shraddha Kapoor in the comments section. She wrote, "Dear Shraddie, From getting introduced in a professional set up 12 years back to becoming friends then best friends to you being the officiator of my wedding. We've come a long way. Thank You for officiating our wedding. It meant the world to me & Richie." The Luv Ka The End actress also commented on the post stating, "My Shraddie thank you for this honour of being your officiator and bridesmaid. 12 years and counting my Shraddu. I love you more than words will ever be able to express." The wedding ceremony took place in Canary Farms Ambavane in Majgaon, Mumbai.

Meanwhile, much to the happiness of Shraddha Kapoor's fans, it was earlier announced that she will be starring in a Nagin franchise that will be helmed by Vishal Furia. In an interview with ETimes last year in July, the director revealed why the Stree actress was roped in wherein he said, "It's too early to reveal how we will play things out. Shraddha looks vulnerable, delicate and beautiful. Ironically, that's the reason we chose her to play Naagin. And she believed in our vision and came on board." Shraddha will also be seen in Luv Ranjan's next alongside Ranbir Kapoor.