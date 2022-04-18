Sonam Kapoor On How She Planned Her Pregnancy With Anand Ahuja: We Wanted Two Years Just To Enjoy Ourselves

Sonam Kapoor is expecting her first baby with businessman-husband Anand Ahuja. The actress shared this happy news with her fans in March this year. Since then, she has been dropping some gorgeous pictures from her maternity photoshoot.

Sonam in her recent interview with a magazine, opened up on how she planned her pregnancy with her hubby. The Neerja star revealed that she and Anand had decided that they would enjoy the first two years of their marriage before trying to conceive. She further called her pregnancy a 'huge blessing'.

She told Vogue magazine, "It was the perfect timing for us. We will be married for four years this May, so we wanted two years just to enjoy ourselves and then we started trying and then it worked out. It's a huge blessing."

Sonam said that embracing this new phase of life comes with its own challenges and added, "It's been tough. Nobody tells you how hard it is. Everybody tells you how wonderful it is."

"Your body changes every week, every day, and there are new experiences. Sometimes I can't sleep because I am running to the loo or I'm like sleeping for 10-12 hours and nobody can wake me up," the magazine quoted her as saying.

The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress said that motherhood is becoming a better version of oneself and that she is looking forward to this evolution.

Speaking about movies, Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in the Shome Makhija directorial Blind. The thriller is a remake of the Korean film by the same name.