Sonu Sood's Car Seized For Trying To Enter Polling Booth In Punjab, Actor’s Sister Is Contesting From Moga

Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika Sood is contesting the Punjab assembly election from Moga. During the polling, the actor was sent back home and his car was seized for allegedly trying to enter a booth there. Sonu’s vehicle was reportedly impounded at the direction of the election observer.

Moga District PRO Pradbhdeep Singh said, “Sonu Sood was trying to enter a polling booth. During this, his car was confiscated and he was sent home. Action will be taken against him if he steps out of his house.”

His sister Malvika Sood is contesting from Moga as a Congress candidate.

The official also added that action would be taken against Sonu if he steps out of his house when the polling is ongoing. The actor's sister is contesting as a Congress candidate from Moga. She joined the party on January 10 this year.

Meanwhile, Sonu has said that he had gone out to check reports of money being distributed at some of the polling booths. The actor shared, “We got to know of threat calls at various booths by Opposition, especially the people of Akali Dal. Money being distributed at some booths. So, it's our duty to go check and ensure fair elections. That's why we had gone out." He went on to add, "Now, we're at home. There should be fair polls.”