Roadies: After Rannvijay Singha, Neha Dhupia Quits The Show; Reacts To Sonu Sood Hosting The Show

Rannvijay Singha, who was associated with Roadies announced his exit from the show recently, which came as a shock to everyone. Now, yet another shock hits the fans, as Neha Dhupia has also quit the show.

Neha, who has been associated with the show since 2016, had recently reacted to Rannvijay Singha's exit and said that it heartbreaking. But she hadn't commented if she would continue to be one of the mentors of the show. But now, she confirmed her exit and reacted to Sonu Sood hosting the show.

Neha was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "This year I am not going to be a part of Roadies either. More than me, it's just heartbreaking to see Rannvijay not being a part of it, and obviously reasons are best known to him and to the network."

Commenting on Roadies and Rannvijay's exit, she said that she loves Roadies and a large part of loving the show is because of him. She added that Rannvijay has always been her very dear friend and will continue to be.

Regarding Sonu Sood stepping into Rannvijay's shoes, she said that even Sonu is a dear friend of hers and wished him all the best.

When asked about the reason for her exit, she said, "Reasons best known to me and the network," (laughs) and added, "Never say never."

Meanwhile, while talking to a leading daily, Rannvijay had revealed the reason for his decision of exiting the show. He had said that due to prior commitments, COVID restrictions, date shifting and shooting in South Africa, he had to exit the show.