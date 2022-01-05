Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 Plot To Revolve Around The 1971 Indo-Park War?

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 promises to be nothing less than a visual delight for all the fans of the original blockbuster 2001 movie. The shooting for the same has already begun wherein Sunny will reprise his role as Tara Singh whereas Ameesha Patel will once again step into the shoes of Sakeena. Not only that but Utkarsh Sharma who was a child actor in the original film and played Tara and Sakeena's son will once again reprise his role in the same. Now, the latest development surrounding the movie suggests that the plotline of Gadar 2 will revolve around the 1971 Indo-Pak conflict.

Talking about the same, a source close to the movie revealed to Pinkvilla that Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was an epic love story between Tara Singh and Sakeena against the backdrop of the partition. The source added that the sequel of the same will be taking a leap of 24 years and will revolve around the Indo-Pak war in the year 1971. The source furthermore went on to say that while Tara Singh went to Pakistan in the first film to get Sakeena, this time around, he will be going to Pakistan to save his son Jeete in the middle of a tumultuous war.

The source close to Gadar 2 also added that the screenplay of the movie is touted to be an 'emotional bomb' that will showcase a bond between a father and a son. The source said that the main crux of the movie will be how a father can cross borders for the sake of his son even in the middle of a turbulent war. The source went on to say how the movie is a sequel in its true sense with everyone reprising their original characters. The source added that despite all the cast members growing up since the last movie, their essence for their characters will remain the same. The source concluded by stating that Sunny Deol's Tara Singh will be as intense as he was back in the year 2001. The movie will be helmed by Anil Sharma and went on floors in November last year.