Swara Bhasker Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says 'Double Vaccinated So Hope This Passes Soon'

Swara Bhasker is the latest Bollywood celebrity to test positive for COVID-19. The actress took to her social media handle to inform fans about her diagnosis. The Raanjhanaa actress revealed that she and her family is currently isolating at home in Delhi. Swara was in the capital to attend the wedding of one of her close friends.

Speaking about her COVID-19 diagnosis, Swara said that she had fever, a splitting headache and loss of taste following which she got a RT-PCR test done which came positive.

The actress captioned her Instagram post as, "Hello Covid! Just got my RT-PCR test result and have tested positive. Been isolating and in quarantine. Symptoms include fever, a splitting headache and loss of taste. Double vaccinated so hope this passes soon. So grateful for family and to be at home. Stay safe everyone."

The note read, "I have tested positive for Covid. I developed symptoms on 5th January 2022 and RT-PCR test results just confirmed the same. I and my family have been isolating since 5th Jan evening... and I'm taking all the necessary precautions. I've informed everyone I met in the week prior about my having Covid; but if anyone else did come into contact with me, please get yourself tested. Double mask up and stay safe ya'll."

In the last few months, many Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, Prem Chopra and others tested positive for COVID-19.

Coming back to Swara, the actress had previously given fans a sneak-peek into the wedding functions of her friend. In one of her Instagram post, she had mentioned, "It's the year end.. my sister and my best friend got married, the whole family got together and had a baller celebration, ate some delish food, and felt awesome. So here I am at the end of 2021, happy, grateful, and feeling beautiful."

She had also talked about how she danced a lot at the sangeet ceremony and shared, "Sangeet night for #mereyaarkishaadihai #behenkabyaah! I danced from both sides, in some 8 dances.. forgot my steps (but of course) .. but oh boy this stunner from @mayyurgirotra saved the day!"

With regards to work, Swara was last seen in MX Originals' web show Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rahta Hai.