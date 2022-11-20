Throwback: When Jaya Bachchan Revealed Why She Favoured Abhishek Bachchan Over Shweta While Growing Up

In almost every family, unless you are the only child, your parents will favour one sibling more than the other. Though most parents will deny the fact and say that they treated every one of their children equally, even if they know deep down that that's not the truth. Even our beloved celebrities are not different in this case. For example, Jaya Bachchan revealed in an interview years ago that she used to favour her son Abhishek more than Shweta most of the time.

Years ago, Jaya Bachchan attended the popular celebrity chat show Rendezvous With Simi Garewal with her entire family. In the show, the family talked about their personal equations with each other and shared various anecdotes about the Bachchan family. During the discussion, Shweta Bachchan playfully revealed that her mother was quite partial to Abhishek and used to hit her more than her brother.

Jaya Bachchan laughed at it and said that her daughter was very difficult to handle as she used to talk back to her a lot. The host of the show, Simi Garewal then went on to play an earlier chat she had with Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan where the former admitted to whacking Shweta more than Abhishek.

Shweta then said that she would get beat up because she was supposed to set examples for Abhishek as the older one. Abhishek then confessed that Shweta was more protective of him than anyone else. Mr. Amitabh then finally broke his silence on the topic and jokingly said, "What a joy this will be when Navya sees these interviews."

Well, Navya has grown a lot since that time and she is still to give a reaction on how she felt when she saw the interview. Currently, she is hosting her own talk show called What The Hell, Navya? with her mom and grandmom talking about the various issues women face in daily life.

On the work front, Jaya Bachchan was last seen in a cameo appearance in the R Balki movie Ki & Ka starring Arjun and Kareena Kapoor. She will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which will star Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi.

Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in the movie Uunchai, where he starred alongside Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Parineeti Chopra. He will be next seen in Project K where he will star alongside Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the second season of the Amazon Prime series Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 2.