Vaani Kapoor Would Love To Do A Pan-India Film; Says 'I Shall Manifest To Find A Project Like That'

In the last few months, pan-India films like Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise, Ram Charan-Jr NTR-starrer RRR and Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 took the box office by storm with their humongous collections. The massive success of these movies have encouraged many actors to dabble with pan-Indian cinema.

One amongst them is Vaani Kapoor who was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The actress in her recent interaction with a leading tabloid, wished that she bags a pan-India film soon.

ETimes quoted Vaani as saying, "I would love to be a part of a pan-Indian film. The bigger the audience, the better your chances of reaching out and connecting to a wider audience. Well, that is the ultimate goal and I shall manifest to find a project like that."

Meanwhile, Vaani Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Shamshera which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. Earlier in an interview with the same tabloid, the War actress had talked about her experience of working with Ranbir.

She had said, "I really feel that Ranbir puts his soul into his characters and you can connect to the soul of the person he's playing on screen. His acting looks so real, that you don't feel like he is acting! This is exactly why it feels magical to see him perform on screen and it is for this reason that I am looking forward to seeing us together on screen."

Shamshera helmed by Karan Malhotra, is slated to hit the theatrical screens on July 22.