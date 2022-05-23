Vijay Varma And Kareena Kapoor Khan Shoot For Devotion Of Suspect X In Darjeeling, Images Leaked

Vijay
Varma
is
the
actor
to
watch
out
for
this
year
as
he
is
shooting
back
to
back
for
various
exciting
projects
in
various
cities.
Currently,
he
is
enjoying
his
shoot
time
in
Darjeeling
with
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan
for
their
upcoming
project,
Devotion
of
Suspect
X
by
Sujoy
Ghosh.
Recently,
a
few
pictures
of
the
two
talented
stars
shooting
in
the
hill
station
was
leaked
where
Kareena
and
Vijay
could
be
seen
sitting
on
their
sets
side
by
side.
Kareena
had
also
posted
a
reel
of
them
enjoying
french
fries
with
chaat
masala
there.
Vijay
also
took
pictures
with
school
kids
in
the
city
of
which,
one
shared
it
excitedly
on
her
social
media
page
humbled
by
the
star's
grounded
personality.
Vijay
has
one
of
the
most
exciting
lineup
of
highly
awaited
projects
including,
Darlings
with
Alia
Bhatt,
his
next
with
Sujoy
Ghosh,
Fallen
with
Sonakshi
Sinha,
the
untitled
project
by
Sumit
Saxena
and
third
season
of
Mirzapur.