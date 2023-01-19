Ent LIVE Updates: Nora Fatehi Testifies in Conman Sukesh Case; Riz Ahmed to Announce Oscar Nominees for 2023
As we near the weekend, the entertainment industry is buzzing with interesting developments. There are several noteworthy scoops coming your way. Stay tuned for more updates from the entertainment world.
Jan
19,
2023
9:25
AM
Nora
Fatehi
Turns
Witness
In
Conman
Sukesh
Case
Extortion
Case,
Claims
She
Is
A
VICTIM
Bollywood
actress
Nora
Fatehi,
who
recently
turned
witness
in
extortion
case
against
jailed
Sukesh
Chandrashekhar
involving
Rs
215
crore
recorded
her
statement
in
court
on
Tuesday.
She
claimed
the
conman
sought
undue
favours
from
her
and
promised
her
a
big
house
and
a
luxurious
life
if
she
agreed
to
be
his
girlfriend.
"I
had
no
clue
about
this,
and
I
never
met
him.
The
only
time
I
saw
him
was
when
the
ED
confronted
me
with
him
at
its
office," the
actress
said
in
her
testimony.