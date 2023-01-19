Ent LIVE Updates: Nora Fatehi Testifies in Conman Sukesh Case; Riz Ahmed to Announce Oscar Nominees for 2023

Nora Fatehi Turns Witness In Conman Sukesh Case Extortion Case, Claims She Is A VICTIM

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi, who recently turned witness in extortion case against jailed Sukesh Chandrashekhar involving Rs 215 crore recorded her statement in court on Tuesday. She claimed the conman sought undue favours from her and promised her a big house and a luxurious life if she agreed to be his girlfriend. "I had no clue about this, and I never met him. The only time I saw him was when the ED confronted me with him at its office," the actress said in her testimony.