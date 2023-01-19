Ent LIVE Updates: Nora Fatehi Testifies in Conman Sukesh Case; Riz Ahmed to Announce Oscar Nominees for 2023

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    As we near the weekend, the entertainment industry is buzzing with interesting developments. There are several noteworthy scoops coming your way. Stay tuned for more updates from the entertainment world.
    As we near the weekend, the entertainment industry is buzzing with interesting developments. There are several noteworthy scoops coming your way. From Nora Fatehi recording her statement and turning witness in the case against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar to Riz Ahmed and Alison Williams unveiling the Oscars' 2023 nominations to Pathaan fever taking over us all, there are several exciting gossips from the showbiz world waiting to be told. Stay tuned for more updates from the entertainment world.

    • Jan 19, 2023 9:25 AM
      Nora Fatehi Turns Witness In Conman Sukesh Case Extortion Case, Claims She Is A VICTIM

      Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi, who recently turned witness in extortion case against jailed Sukesh Chandrashekhar involving Rs 215 crore recorded her statement in court on Tuesday. She claimed the conman sought undue favours from her and promised her a big house and a luxurious life if she agreed to be his girlfriend. "I had no clue about this, and I never met him. The only time I saw him was when the ED confronted me with him at its office," the actress said in her testimony.

