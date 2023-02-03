Here's how Malaika Arora Reacted to Arjun Kapoor's Emotional Post On His Mother's Birth Anniversary
Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor got emotional and shared a letter he wrote 25 years ago on his mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor's birth anniversary. His girlfriend Malaika Arora extended her support to the Ishaqzaade star.
Actors
Malaika
Arora
and
Arjun
Kapoor
are
one
such
Bollywood
couple
who
never
shy
away
from
expressing
their
love
and
support
for
each
other
even
on
social
media.
Sometimes,
the
couple
even
trends
for
pulling
each
other's
legs.
Now,
recently
Arjun
Kapoor
shared
an
emotional
post
for
his
mother,
Mona
Shhourie
Kapoor
on
her
birth
anniversary,
and
just
like
every
other
time,
his
girlfriend
extended
her
support
to
the
actor
by
liking
the
post.
Several
other
b-town
celebs
including
Rohit
Shetty,
Farhan
Akhtar,
Alia
Bhatt,
Vidya
Balan,
Huma
Qureshi,
Rakul
Preet
Singh,
Bhumi
Pednekar,
Tahira
Kashyap,
and
Dia
Mirza
amongst
others
reacted
to
the
post.
The
Gunday
star
shared
a
hand-written
letter
in
his
Instagram
post,
which
he
had
written
as
a
child
for
his
mother.
Arjun,
in
the
letter,
described
his
mother
as
his
friend,
brother,
and
father.
Arjun
says
he
is
running
out
of
photos
and
says
the
letter
sums
up
the
child
inside
him.
He
also
promises
to
never
give
up.
His
post
reads,
"I'm
running
out
of
pictures
now
Maa.
I've
run
out
of
words
also
so
just
putting
up
something
again
that
sums
the
child
inside
me
up,
Maybe
I've
run
out
of
energy
&
strength
also
but
today
is
your
birthday
and
it's
the
best
day
of
the
year
for
me,
that's
why
I
promise
you
I
will
never
give
up
I
promise
you
I
will
find
new
energy
&
strength
&
I
promise
u
I
will
make
u
proud
wherever
u
are...
love
u
feels
rather
empty
without
ur
smile
ya...Happy
Birthday
to
my
everything."
The
actor
who
lost
his
mother
at
the
age
of
26,
often
shares
his
emotions
through
social
media
posts.
Arjun's
mother
passed
away
weeks
before
the
release
of
his
Bollywood
debut
film,
Ishaqzaade.
Arjun
and
his
sister,
Anshula
Kapoor
was
brought
up
by
Mona
after
her
divorce
with
Boney
Kapoor.
She
passed
away
in
2012
after
a
long
battle
with
cancer.