Here's how Malaika Arora Reacted to Arjun Kapoor's Emotional Post On His Mother's Birth Anniversary

Actors Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are one such Bollywood couple who never shy away from expressing their love and support for each other even on social media. Sometimes, the couple even trends for pulling each other's legs. Now, recently Arjun Kapoor shared an emotional post for his mother, Mona Shhourie Kapoor on her birth anniversary, and just like every other time, his girlfriend extended her support to the actor by liking the post. Several other b-town celebs including Rohit Shetty, Farhan Akhtar, Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan, Huma Qureshi, Rakul Preet Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Tahira Kashyap, and Dia Mirza amongst others reacted to the post.

The Gunday star shared a hand-written letter in his Instagram post, which he had written as a child for his mother. Arjun, in the letter, described his mother as his friend, brother, and father. Arjun says he is running out of photos and says the letter sums up the child inside him. He also promises to never give up.

His post reads, "I'm running out of pictures now Maa. I've run out of words also so just putting up something again that sums the child inside me up, Maybe I've run out of energy & strength also but today is your birthday and it's the best day of the year for me, that's why I promise you I will never give up I promise you I will find new energy & strength & I promise u I will make u proud wherever u are... love u feels rather empty without ur smile ya...Happy Birthday to my everything."

The actor who lost his mother at the age of 26, often shares his emotions through social media posts. Arjun's mother passed away weeks before the release of his Bollywood debut film, Ishaqzaade. Arjun and his sister, Anshula Kapoor was brought up by Mona after her divorce with Boney Kapoor. She passed away in 2012 after a long battle with cancer.