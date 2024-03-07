Har Kisse Ke Hisse: Kaamyaab Clocks 4 Years | Sanjay Mishra Calls The Movie An Enriching Experience

Drishyam
Films,
in
association
with
Red
Chillies
Entertainment,
celebrates
the
remarkable
4-year
journey
of
the
critically
acclaimed
film
"Har
Kisse
Ke
Hisse:
Kaamyaab".
Directed
by
Hardik
Mehta
and
produced
by
Drishyam
Films'
"Har
Kisse
Ke
Hisse:
Kaamyaab," a
poignant
tale
of
perseverance
and
determination,
has
left
an
indelible
mark
on
audiences
worldwide.
The
films
have
toured
various
festivals
across
the
globe
such
as
Festival
du
film
d'Asie
du
Sud
Paris,
New
York
City
South
Asian
Film
Festival,
Indian
Film
Festival
of
Melbourne,
Shanghai
International
Film
Festival,
as
well
as
the
Jio
MAMI
Mumbai
Film
Festival.
"Har
Kisse
Ke
Hisse:
Kaamyaab" follows
the
journey
of
Sudheer,
portrayed
by
the
versatile
Sanjay
Mishra,
a
character
navigating
the
labyrinthine
world
of
Bollywood
as
an
extra
artist.
Deepak
Dobriyal
delivers
a
stellar
performance
in
the
supporting
role,
adding
depth
to
the
narrative.
Reflecting
on
the
film's
enduring
impact,
Sanjay
Mishra,
who
played
the
lead
role
of
Sudheer,
said,
"A
big
thanks
to
Drishyam
Films,
Red
Chillies
Entertainment,
and
Hardik
Mehta
for
letting
me
play
this
wonderful
character.
Playing
Sudheer
in
'Kaamyaab'
was
an
enriching
experience.
It
allowed
me
to
delve
deep
into
the
psyche
of
a
character
grappling
with
the
complexities
of
the
film
industry.
The
response
from
audiences
has
been
overwhelming,
and
I
am
grateful
for
the
opportunity
to
bring
Sudheer's
story
to
life."
Director
Hardik
Mehta,
making
his
directorial
feature
debut
with
"Kaamyaab," expressed
his
gratitude,
saying,
"Kaamyaab,
my
first
love,
my
first
feature
film
is
the
kind
of
a
special
film
that
only
out
of
the
box
thinkers
like
Drishyam
films
can
produce
and
champion.
Thus
it
was
no
wonder
that
while
being
a
film
about
the
world
of
films,
a
powerhouse
like
Red
Chillies
came
on
board
to
present
and
co
produce
it.
It's
been
4
years
to
the
film
but
to
me
it
still
feels
like
the
premiere
was
yesterday
when
superstar
Shah
Rukh
khan
came
and
spoke
so
lovingly
about
our
film.
Post
the
release
we
have
been
inundated
with
so
much
love
where
giant
filmmakers
like
Mahesh
Bhatt,
Zoya
Akhtar,
Rohit
Shetty
all
of
them
invited
me
and
spoke
so
graciously
about
the
film.
I
owe
my
whatever
little
career
I
have
to
-
Kaamyaab."
Manish
Mundra,
the
founder
of
Drishyam
Films,
emphasized
the
importance
of
storytelling,
stating,
"Kaamyaab
is
a
movie
that
serves
as
an
authentic
tribute
to
Bollywood,
at
Drishyam
Films,
we
strive
to
champion
narratives
that
are
both
compelling
and
thought-provoking.
'Kaamyaab' exemplifies
our
commitment
to
showcasing
stories
that
celebrate
the
human
spirit
and
inspire
audiences
across
the
globe."
"Har
Kisse
Ke
Hisse:
Kaamyaab"
continues
to
captivate
viewers
with
its
poignant
portrayal
of
the
trials
and
triumphs
of
the
unsung
heroes
of
Bollywood