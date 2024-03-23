Swatantrya Veer Savarkar VS Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 1: Randeep’s Film Behind Comedy Caper

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar VS Madgaon Express Box Office Report: After the debacle of Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna starrer Yodha last week, moviegoers witnessed the release of two new Hindi films yesterday (March 22) - Swatantrya Veer Savarkar and Madgaon Express.

Interestingly, both the films mark directorial debuts of two talented Bollywood actors. While Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is directed by Randeep Hooda, Kunal Kemmu is the director of Madgaon Express. Before release, the movies created a decent buzz and everyone expected that the failure of Yodha will surely prove beneficial for them.

Wondering how Swatantrya Veer Savarkar and Madgaon Express performed at the box office on the first day? Let's check Friday box office report here:

SWATANTRYA VEER SAVARKAR BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 1

Featuring Randeep Hooda and Ankita Lokhande in the lead roles in the biographical drama which revolves around the life of freedom fighter Veer Savarkar. This collaborative effort involves Zee Studios, Sandeep Singh, Anand Palit, and Sam Khan.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar plunges into the life of Veer Savarkar, an icon of Hindutva ideology and a notable freedom fighter, with the aim of showcasing his substantial role in India's fight for independence. As per the industry tracking website Sacnilk, the film has garnered an approximate box office collection of Rs 1.15 crore on its first day. Yes, you read that right! However, these are early estimates and the makers are yet to release the official figures.

The film has been getting a positive response from critics as well as cinemagoers and is expected to witness a decent jump on Saturday and Sunday.

MADGAON EXPRESS BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 1

Featuring Avinash Tiwary, Divyendu, Pratik Gandhi, and Nora Fatehi among others in pivotal roles, Madgaon Express succeeded in beating Swatantrya Veer Savarkar on Friday thanks to the buy-one-get-one (BOGO) offer. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film exceeded expectations on the first day by collecting Rs 1.63 crore.

He wrote, "#MadgaonExpress exceeds expectations... Gathers momentum on Day 1 thanks to #Buy1Get1 ticket offer... The post-noon shows, gradually, witness better occupancy thanks to patronage of its target audience: Youth... Fri ₹ 1.63 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice. The #Buy1Get1 offer is extended to Day 2 [Sat], hence an upward trend is certainly on the cards."

