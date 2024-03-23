Swatantrya Veer Savarkar VS Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 1: Randeep’s Film Behind Comedy Caper

Swatantrya
Veer
Savarkar
VS
Madgaon
Express
Box
Office
Report:
After
the
debacle
of
Sidharth
Malhotra,
Disha
Patani,
and
Raashii
Khanna
starrer
Yodha
last
week,
moviegoers
witnessed
the
release
of
two
new
Hindi
films
yesterday
(March
22)
-
Swatantrya
Veer
Savarkar
and
Madgaon
Express.
Interestingly,
both
the
films
mark
directorial
debuts
of
two
talented
Bollywood
actors.
While
Swatantrya
Veer
Savarkar
is
directed
by
Randeep
Hooda,
Kunal
Kemmu
is
the
director
of
Madgaon
Express.
Before
release,
the
movies
created
a
decent
buzz
and
everyone
expected
that
the
failure
of
Yodha
will
surely
prove
beneficial
for
them.
Wondering
how
Swatantrya
Veer
Savarkar
and
Madgaon
Express
performed
at
the
box
office
on
the
first
day?
Let's
check
Friday
box
office
report
here:
SWATANTRYA
VEER
SAVARKAR
BOX
OFFICE
COLLECTION
DAY
1
Featuring
Randeep
Hooda
and
Ankita
Lokhande
in
the
lead
roles
in
the
biographical
drama
which
revolves
around
the
life
of
freedom
fighter
Veer
Savarkar.
This
collaborative
effort
involves
Zee
Studios,
Sandeep
Singh,
Anand
Palit,
and
Sam
Khan.
Swatantrya
Veer
Savarkar
plunges
into
the
life
of
Veer
Savarkar,
an
icon
of
Hindutva
ideology
and
a
notable
freedom
fighter,
with
the
aim
of
showcasing
his
substantial
role
in
India's
fight
for
independence.
As
per
the
industry
tracking
website
Sacnilk,
the
film
has
garnered
an
approximate
box
office
collection
of
Rs
1.15
crore
on
its
first
day.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
However,
these
are
early
estimates
and
the
makers
are
yet
to
release
the
official
figures.
The
film
has
been
getting
a
positive
response
from
critics
as
well
as
cinemagoers
and
is
expected
to
witness
a
decent
jump
on
Saturday
and
Sunday.
Featuring
Avinash
Tiwary,
Divyendu,
Pratik
Gandhi,
and
Nora
Fatehi
among
others
in
pivotal
roles,
Madgaon
Express
succeeded
in
beating
Swatantrya
Veer
Savarkar
on
Friday
thanks
to
the
buy-one-get-one
(BOGO)
offer.
According
to
trade
analyst
Taran
Adarsh,
the
film
exceeded
expectations
on
the
first
day
by
collecting
Rs
1.63
crore.
He
wrote,
"#MadgaonExpress
exceeds
expectations...
Gathers
momentum
on
Day
1
thanks
to
#Buy1Get1
ticket
offer...
The
post-noon
shows,
gradually,
witness
better
occupancy
thanks
to
patronage
of
its
target
audience:
Youth...
Fri
₹
1.63
cr.
#India
biz.
#Boxoffice.
The
#Buy1Get1
offer
is
extended
to
Day
2
[Sat],
hence
an
upward
trend
is
certainly
on
the
cards."
