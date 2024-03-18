Shiksha Mandal' Actor Chetan Swaroop Tirdia Is All Set To Do His Theatre Debut With Randeep Hooda

Chetanswaroop Tirdia, hailing from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, has carved his path in the world of acting and theatre with determination and hard work. Graduating from the Madhya Pradesh School of Drama (MPSD) in 2017, Chetan's journey into the realm of performing arts began at a tender age of 20.

His early years were marked by a fervent passion for theatrical arts, which eventually evolved into a profound interest in film acting. This aspiration led him to Mumbai, the heart of India's entertainment industry, where he embarked on his quest to realize his dreams.

In 2020, Chetan made his debut in the world of commercials with a television advertisement for Gpay, marking the beginning of his foray into the mainstream media. Subsequently, he secured roles in notable projects such as Syed Ahmed Afzal's "Shiksha Mandal" and Netflix's anthology series "Feels like Ishq" (2021). Additionally, he also worked in an independent project helmed by Mazhar Kamran, showcasing his versatility and dedication to his craft.

In Conversation he revealed that ' In September 2022, I received a call from Parag Mehta's team for a biographical film on Veer Savarkar. Randeep Hooda was directing and starring in it. After a quick research and audition, I got a callback and found myself at Randeep's house for a narration. Despite the rushed schedule and playing a character aging from 17 to early 60s, adapting to Randeep's instinctive direction and method acting proved beneficial. I adjusted my body weight and drew inspiration from the pandemic for authenticity. Trusting Randeep's approach made the experience smooth despite the challenges, says actor Chetan swaroop tirdia

Tirdia's most recent endeavor is his portrayal of Narayan Damodar Savarkar in the film "Swatantrya Veer Savarkar," directed by Randeep Hooda. This role not only demonstrates his acting prowess but also underscores his ability to immerse himself in diverse characters.

Throughout his career, Tirdia has exhibited a commitment to honing his skills and exploring new avenues within the entertainment industry. His journey from Ujjain to Mumbai serves as an inspiration to aspiring actors from small towns across India, showcasing that with perseverance and dedication, dreams can indeed be realized.

