Shiksha Mandal' Actor Chetan Swaroop Tirdia Is All Set To Do His Theatre Debut With Randeep Hooda

Chetanswaroop
Tirdia,
hailing
from
Ujjain,
Madhya
Pradesh,
has
carved
his
path
in
the
world
of
acting
and
theatre
with
determination
and
hard
work.
Graduating
from
the
Madhya
Pradesh
School
of
Drama
(MPSD)
in
2017,
Chetan's
journey
into
the
realm
of
performing
arts
began
at
a
tender
age
of
20.
His
early
years
were
marked
by
a
fervent
passion
for
theatrical
arts,
which
eventually
evolved
into
a
profound
interest
in
film
acting.
This
aspiration
led
him
to
Mumbai,
the
heart
of
India's
entertainment
industry,
where
he
embarked
on
his
quest
to
realize
his
dreams.
In
2020,
Chetan
made
his
debut
in
the
world
of
commercials
with
a
television
advertisement
for
Gpay,
marking
the
beginning
of
his
foray
into
the
mainstream
media.
Subsequently,
he
secured
roles
in
notable
projects
such
as
Syed
Ahmed
Afzal's
"Shiksha
Mandal" and
Netflix's
anthology
series
"Feels
like
Ishq"
(2021).
Additionally,
he
also
worked
in
an
independent
project
helmed
by
Mazhar
Kamran,
showcasing
his
versatility
and
dedication
to
his
craft.
In
Conversation
he
revealed
that
'
In
September
2022,
I
received
a
call
from
Parag
Mehta's
team
for
a
biographical
film
on
Veer
Savarkar.
Randeep
Hooda
was
directing
and
starring
in
it.
After
a
quick
research
and
audition,
I
got
a
callback
and
found
myself
at
Randeep's
house
for
a
narration.
Despite
the
rushed
schedule
and
playing
a
character
aging
from
17
to
early
60s,
adapting
to
Randeep's
instinctive
direction
and
method
acting
proved
beneficial.
I
adjusted
my
body
weight
and
drew
inspiration
from
the
pandemic
for
authenticity.
Trusting
Randeep's
approach
made
the
experience
smooth
despite
the
challenges,
says
actor
Chetan
swaroop
tirdia
Tirdia's
most
recent
endeavor
is
his
portrayal
of
Narayan
Damodar
Savarkar
in
the
film
"Swatantrya
Veer
Savarkar,"
directed
by
Randeep
Hooda.
This
role
not
only
demonstrates
his
acting
prowess
but
also
underscores
his
ability
to
immerse
himself
in
diverse
characters.
Throughout
his
career,
Tirdia
has
exhibited
a
commitment
to
honing
his
skills
and
exploring
new
avenues
within
the
entertainment
industry.
His
journey
from
Ujjain
to
Mumbai
serves
as
an
inspiration
to
aspiring
actors
from
small
towns
across
India,
showcasing
that
with
perseverance
and
dedication,
dreams
can
indeed
be
realized.
@Chetan
Actor
Sandeep
Sir
Please
check
yours
Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2024, 18:58 [IST]