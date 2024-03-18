EXCLUSIVE! Anand Pandit's Candid Interview On Swatantra Veer Savarkar, Signin Randeep Hooda For Lead & More

Swatantra Veer Savarkar release date: The countdown for the premiere of Randeep Hooda's much-awaited film has started. Producer Anand Pandit is also excited as his highly-anticipated project will hit the silver screens in the next four days.

Ahead of the release of Swatantra Veer Savarkar, Mr. Pandit interacted with Filmibeat, spilling the beans about his film. In a candid interview, he bared his heart out about the project, signing Randeep Hooda and his expectations from him.

Excerpts from the interview.

1. How do you think Randeep Hooda will portray Veer Savarkar on screen, given his reputation for intense and powerful performances?

Randeep Hooda has showcased his mastery in portraying real-life characters, as evident in films like 'Sarbjit.' His dedication and intense acting skills were prominently displayed in Ketan Mehta's 'Rang Rasiya,' where he convincingly portrayed the great artist Raja Ravi Varma at both the ages of 60 and 20. The exceptional dedication, observational acumen, and acting prowess demonstrated by Randeep Hooda were pivotal in our confidence that he could effectively embody the character of Savarkar. Having witnessed the final product, it is evident that, serving as both the captain of the ship and the lead actor, Hooda wholeheartedly contributed to 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar,' a commitment apparent in every frame of the film.

2. The film has the potential to be a landmark moment in Indian cinema, given its focus on an influential historical figure, and its ability to spark important conversations about India's past, present, and future.

Throughout his life, Veer Savarkar conveys the profound message that the concept of India transcends each individual. True Indianness is realised when we commit to living and dying for our country, urging us to go the extra mile to prioritise the nation. This central philosophy of his life is the message I aim to impart through this film to the youth of India. Indeed, this film serves as my gift to the country's youngsters, providing them insight into the life of this remarkable leader-a revolutionary, rebel, and, simultaneously, an idealist.

3. Why did you choose to make this film?

I have always aspired to create a film depicting Savarkar's life. His philosophies have profoundly influenced me since childhood. Recognising that history is narrated from various viewpoints globally, as a history student, I advocate for presenting alternative perspectives on significant events. For instance, many individuals pivotal to India's struggle for independence remain overlooked. Every freedom fighter deserves acknowledgment in history and fair recognition for their contributions.

4. What went into recreating the freedom struggle era?

This movie aims to rewrite history, showcasing the true essence of Savarkar, a valiant hero often overlooked in our books. Further, the film sheds light on unsung heroes of the Independence struggle, ensuring future generations recognise the diverse contributions of all freedom fighters, not just a celebrated few.