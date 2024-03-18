EXCLUSIVE! Anand Pandit's Candid Interview On Swatantra Veer Savarkar, Signin Randeep Hooda For Lead & More

Swatantra
Veer
Savarkar
release
date:
The
countdown
for
the
premiere
of
Randeep
Hooda's
much-awaited
film
has
started.
Producer
Anand
Pandit
is
also
excited
as
his
highly-anticipated
project
will
hit
the
silver
screens
in
the
next
four
days.
Ahead
of
the
release
of
Swatantra
Veer
Savarkar,
Mr.
Pandit
interacted
with
Filmibeat,
spilling
the
beans
about
his
film.
In
a
candid
interview,
he
bared
his
heart
out
about
the
project,
signing
Randeep
Hooda
and
his
expectations
from
him.
Excerpts
from
the
interview.
1.
How
do
you
think
Randeep
Hooda
will
portray
Veer
Savarkar
on
screen,
given
his
reputation
for
intense
and
powerful
performances?
Randeep
Hooda
has
showcased
his
mastery
in
portraying
real-life
characters,
as
evident
in
films
like
'Sarbjit.'
His
dedication
and
intense
acting
skills
were
prominently
displayed
in
Ketan
Mehta's
'Rang
Rasiya,'
where
he
convincingly
portrayed
the
great
artist
Raja
Ravi
Varma
at
both
the
ages
of
60
and
20.
The
exceptional
dedication,
observational
acumen,
and
acting
prowess
demonstrated
by
Randeep
Hooda
were
pivotal
in
our
confidence
that
he
could
effectively
embody
the
character
of
Savarkar.
Having
witnessed
the
final
product,
it
is
evident
that,
serving
as
both
the
captain
of
the
ship
and
the
lead
actor,
Hooda
wholeheartedly
contributed
to
'Swatantrya
Veer
Savarkar,'
a
commitment
apparent
in
every
frame
of
the
film.
2.
The
film
has
the
potential
to
be
a
landmark
moment
in
Indian
cinema,
given
its
focus
on
an
influential
historical
figure,
and
its
ability
to
spark
important
conversations
about
India's
past,
present,
and
future.
Throughout
his
life,
Veer
Savarkar
conveys
the
profound
message
that
the
concept
of
India
transcends
each
individual.
True
Indianness
is
realised
when
we
commit
to
living
and
dying
for
our
country,
urging
us
to
go
the
extra
mile
to
prioritise
the
nation.
This
central
philosophy
of
his
life
is
the
message
I
aim
to
impart
through
this
film
to
the
youth
of
India.
Indeed,
this
film
serves
as
my
gift
to
the
country's
youngsters,
providing
them
insight
into
the
life
of
this
remarkable
leader-a
revolutionary,
rebel,
and,
simultaneously,
an
idealist.
3.
Why
did
you
choose
to
make
this
film?
I
have
always
aspired
to
create
a
film
depicting
Savarkar's
life.
His
philosophies
have
profoundly
influenced
me
since
childhood.
Recognising
that
history
is
narrated
from
various
viewpoints
globally,
as
a
history
student,
I
advocate
for
presenting
alternative
perspectives
on
significant
events.
For
instance,
many
individuals
pivotal
to
India's
struggle
for
independence
remain
overlooked.
Every
freedom
fighter
deserves
acknowledgment
in
history
and
fair
recognition
for
their
contributions.
4.
What
went
into
recreating
the
freedom
struggle
era?
This
movie
aims
to
rewrite
history,
showcasing
the
true
essence
of
Savarkar,
a
valiant
hero
often
overlooked
in
our
books.
Further,
the
film
sheds
light
on
unsung
heroes
of
the
Independence
struggle,
ensuring
future
generations
recognise
the
diverse
contributions
of
all
freedom
fighters,
not
just
a
celebrated
few.