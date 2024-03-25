Panchayat 3 OTT Release Date, Time, Platform: When Will Jitendra Kumar's Web Series Come On Prime Video?

Panchayat 3 OTT Release Date: When will Panchayat season 3 premiere on Prime Video? This is the question on everyone's mind ever since the second season ended. Very few shows are able to strike a connect with the audience. Jitendra Kumar's Panchayat is one such show that has managed to entertain the viewers and keep them on the edge of their seats.

The first two seasons garnered mind-boggling response from the audience. After months of speculations, Amazon Prime Video finally announced the third season of Panchayat. The series, which has been produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), stars Jitendra Kumar in a lead role. He is well-supported by veteran actors like Raghubir Yadav, and Neena Gupta.

PANCHAYAT 3 OTT RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM

Panchayat showcased the journey of an engineering graduate, who faced hurdles in securing a job. Due to lack of job opportunities, he decided to work as a Panchayat secretary in a village named Phulera. It was one of the Prime Video series that garnered widespread critical acclaim during COVID-19 lockdown.

Panchayat 3 will premiere on Prime Video in the upcoming months. While the streaming platform announced the third season along with other films and web series at a grand event, it didn't reveal Panchayat 3 release date.

While fans eagerly await the release date announcement, Jitendra Kumar teased them on social media. The actor, while interacting with the press at Prime Video's event, promised 'serious fun and interesting characters' in the third season.

According to The Statesman, Panchayat 3 will be available for viewing online in Tamil and Telugu in the third season.