Panchayat 3 Release Date: When Will Jitendra Kumar's Web Series Release On OTT? Latest Update

Panchayat
3
OTT
release
date:
It's
difficult
to
keep
calm
as
Prime
Video
has
officially
announced
the
launch
of
the
third
season
of
its
popular
web
series
Panchayat.
The
first
two
seasons
managed
to
strike
a
chord
with
the
audience,
entertaining
them
with
its
hatke
them.
While
many
series
have
been
set
against
the
backdrop
of
urban
India,
Panchayat
is
based
out
of
a
fictional
village
in
Uttar
Pradesh.
AMAZON
PRIME
VIDEO
UPCOMING
WEB
SERIES,
FILMS
Last
week,
Amazon
Prime
Video
announced
its
upcoming
slate
of
film,
shows
and
web
series
for
2024.
From
Mirzapur
3
to
Pataal
Lok
2,
the
leading
OTT
platform
confirmed
that
new
installments
of
popular
series
will
premiere
this
year.
Fans
have
not
been
able
to
control
their
excitement
as
they
are
eagerly
waiting
for
the
release
of
Mirzapur
3
on
OTT.
Just
like
Pankaj
Tripathi,
Divyendu
and
Ali
Fazal
starter
Mirzapur,
the
netizens
are
also
excited
for
Panchayat
3.
Varun
Dhawan
and
Samantha
Ruth
Prabu
starrer
Citadel:
Honey
Boney,
The
Family
Man
3
will
also
premiere
on
Prime
Video.
Their
dates
have
not
been
announced.
Films
like
Baaghi
4,
Chandu
Champion
and
Don
3
will
also
be
available
for
streaming
online
post
their
theatrical
run
on
Prime
Video.
Starring
Jitendra
Kumar,
Raghubir
Yadav,
Neena
Gupta
and
Chandan
Roy,
the
first
season
premiered
in
April
2020
on
Prime
Video.
It
released
at
a
time
when
the
Indian
government
had
announced
the
COVID-19
lockdown
to
combat
the
pandemic.
The
series
resonated
well
with
the
audience
and
emerged
as
a
massive
hit.
Following
the
first
season's
success,
Panchayat
2
was
released
in
2022.
It's
been
close
to
two
years
since
the
premiere
on
Panchayat
2.
Fans
have
requested
the
makers
to
release
the
episodes
of
Panchayat
3
online.
While
Prime
Video
confirmed
the
third
season
at
the
grand
event
in
Mumbai,
it
didn't
reveal
when
Panchayat
season
3
will
premiere
on
OTT.
According
to
the
latest
update,
the
streaming
platform
might
announce
the
release
date
in
the
upcoming
weeks.
There's
no
official
confirmation
about
the
same
but
gossip
mills
suggest
that
the
series
will
have
a
grand
launch
after
the
culmination
of
IPL
2024.