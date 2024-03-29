Panchayat 3 Release Date: When Will Jitendra Kumar's Web Series Release On OTT? Latest Update

Panchayat 3 OTT release date: It's difficult to keep calm as Prime Video has officially announced the launch of the third season of its popular web series Panchayat. The first two seasons managed to strike a chord with the audience, entertaining them with its hatke them. While many series have been set against the backdrop of urban India, Panchayat is based out of a fictional village in Uttar Pradesh.

Last week, Amazon Prime Video announced its upcoming slate of film, shows and web series for 2024. From Mirzapur 3 to Pataal Lok 2, the leading OTT platform confirmed that new installments of popular series will premiere this year. Fans have not been able to control their excitement as they are eagerly waiting for the release of Mirzapur 3 on OTT. Just like Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu and Ali Fazal starter Mirzapur, the netizens are also excited for Panchayat 3.

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabu starrer Citadel: Honey Boney, The Family Man 3 will also premiere on Prime Video. Their dates have not been announced. Films like Baaghi 4, Chandu Champion and Don 3 will also be available for streaming online post their theatrical run on Prime Video.

Starring Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta and Chandan Roy, the first season premiered in April 2020 on Prime Video. It released at a time when the Indian government had announced the COVID-19 lockdown to combat the pandemic. The series resonated well with the audience and emerged as a massive hit. Following the first season's success, Panchayat 2 was released in 2022.

It's been close to two years since the premiere on Panchayat 2. Fans have requested the makers to release the episodes of Panchayat 3 online. While Prime Video confirmed the third season at the grand event in Mumbai, it didn't reveal when Panchayat season 3 will premiere on OTT.

According to the latest update, the streaming platform might announce the release date in the upcoming weeks. There's no official confirmation about the same but gossip mills suggest that the series will have a grand launch after the culmination of IPL 2024.