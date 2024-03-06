Playground 3 OTT Release Date, Mentors Name: Meet Third Mentor Techno Gamerz aka Ujjwal Chaurasia

Mumbai,
6th
March
2024:
Amazon
miniTV-
Amazon's
free
video
streaming
service
is
all
set
to
take
the
entertainment
quotient
to
new
heights
with
the
third
season
of
Playground,
India's
first
gaming
reality
show.
As
the
show
gears
up
for
its
most
exciting
season,
the
streaming
service
announced
the
YouTube
gaming
legend,
Techno
Gamerz
aka
Ujjwal
Chaurasia
as
the
third
mentor.
Joining
Carryminati
and
Mortal,
the
gaming
expert
will
bring
his
expertise
and
infectious
energy
to
the
battlefield.
He
will
be
seen
leading
his
team
the
'Raging
Centaurs',
in
tough
adrenaline-fueled
battles,
raising
the
bar
of
competition
with
an
epic
gaming
showdown.
Playground
S3
brings
forth
an
electrifying
blend
of
competition,
intense
challenges,
and
drama
as
sixteen
micro-influencers
step
into
the
battleground.
Led
by
four
established
mentors,
each
team
will
clash
head-to-head
in
a
bid
for
gaming
glory.
From
pulse-pounding
physical
challenges
to
strategic
gaming
matches
and
thrilling
entertainment
trials,
every
moment
will
add
a
layer
of
excitement
to
the
competition.
With
only
one
winner
set
to
be
crowned
as
the
"Ultimate
Gaming
Entertainer," the
third
edition
of
the
show
promises
to
be
fiercer
and
more
exhilarating
than
ever.
Talking
about
being
part
of
the
show
as
the
mentor,
Techno
Gamerz
shared,
"Playground
S3
is
a
fusion
of
passion,
skill,
and
determination
which
redefines
the
true
essence
of
gaming
and
entertainment.
The
excitement
of
being
part
of
this
incredible
journey,
alongside
some
renowned
gaming
experts
and
charged-up
contestants,
is
beyond
words.
Leading
the
Raging
Centaurs,
I'm
ready
to
embrace
the
challenges
and
push
my
team,
leaving
no
stone
unturned
in
our
quest
for
victory.
This
isn't
just
a
show,
it's
an
experience,
and
I'm
thrilled
to
be
a
part
of
it."
Brace
yourself
to
witness
the
rise
of
a
new
gaming
legend
with
Playground
Season
3.
In
association
with
Rusk
Media,
the
reality
show
will
stream
exclusively
on
Amazon
miniTV
for
free
within
Amazon's
shopping
app,
on
Fire
TV,
and
Play
Store.