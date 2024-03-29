Yeh Meri Family 3 Ott Release Date, Platform: Trailer Out; Here's When & Where To Watch

Yeh Meri Family 3 Trailer: Amazon miniTV - Amazon's free video streaming service on the Amazon shopping app, Playstore and Fire TV, today (March 29) unveiled the endearing trailer for the third season of its family drama - TVF's Yeh Meri Family.

YEH MERI FAMILY 3 FULL CAST, PLOT, & OTHER DETAILS

Set in the spring of 1995, Yeh Meri Family 3 promises to take audiences down a heart-warming memory lane with the Awasthi family as they bring to life the story of a typical Indian household. Looking at the world through the eyes of Rishi, (portrayed by Anngad Raaj), an 11-year-old mischievous boy with a heart as big as his dreams, this season will feature Juhi Parmar, Rajesh Kumar and Hetal Gada in pivotal roles.

YEH MERI FAMILY 3 TRAILER REVIEW

As the Awasthi family navigates the intricacies of life, the trailer takes you back in time to the spring of the 90s. It evokes nostalgia for the good old days and unbreakable friendships, with every moment beautifully blending warmth, humor, and nostalgia. When waking up to the loud alarm clocks and winning over a fun banter with your sibling was your biggest flex.

The trailer demonstrates how idyllic and simple life was in the era, with a close-knit family unit. It offers a preview of the show's plot, from the playful banter between Rishi and Ritika to the persistent nagging of their parents. Focusing on realistic scenes and emotions, the trailer of Yeh Meri Family is a heartfelt journey for viewers, brimming with bittersweet memories of "kuch khatti-kuch meethi."

Juhi Parmar, who plays the character of Neerja shared her thoughts on the series said, "I believe that people nowadays are looking for relatable storylines and characters, and Yeh Meri Family is one such show that evokes a variety of emotions. Blending a compelling plot with 90s nostalgia, the show is heavy on emotions and circumstances that we have all experienced. Considering the overwhelming support, we received from viewers for the past seasons, we are thrilled to announce the third season. This season's point of view differs from the previous seasons as it is narrated by the family's youngest member, a 10-year-old. We hope the audience likes the show as much as we did while creating it."

"We are thrilled to announce the highly anticipated return of 'Yeh Meri Family' for its third season, capturing the essence of 90s nostalgia once again. Following the tremendous success of YMF 1&2, this season dives into the enchanting world of monsoons, promising our viewers an immersive journey down memory lane. As the 13th TVF show to cross its third season milestone, 'Yeh Meri Family' continues to resonate with audiences, reaffirming our commitment to delivering compelling storytelling that stands the test of time," Vijay Koshy, President, TVF.

YEH MERI FAMILY 3 RELEASE DATE AND PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH?

The new season of Yeh Meri Family is highly anticipated by the audience and will premiere on April 4, 2024, on Amazon miniTV exclusively for free, accessible with the click of a button on Amazon's shopping app, Playstore, and Fire TV.