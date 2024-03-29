Yeh Meri Family 3 Ott Release Date, Platform: Trailer Out; Here's When & Where To Watch

Yeh
Meri
Family
3
Trailer:
Amazon
miniTV
-
Amazon's
free
video
streaming
service
on
the
Amazon
shopping
app,
Playstore
and
Fire
TV,
today
(March
29)
unveiled
the
endearing
trailer
for
the
third
season
of
its
family
drama
-
TVF's
Yeh
Meri
Family.
YEH
MERI
FAMILY
3
FULL
CAST,
PLOT,
&
OTHER
DETAILS
Set
in
the
spring
of
1995,
Yeh
Meri
Family
3
promises
to
take
audiences
down
a
heart-warming
memory
lane
with
the
Awasthi
family
as
they
bring
to
life
the
story
of
a
typical
Indian
household.
Looking
at
the
world
through
the
eyes
of
Rishi,
(portrayed
by
Anngad
Raaj),
an
11-year-old
mischievous
boy
with
a
heart
as
big
as
his
dreams,
this
season
will
feature
Juhi
Parmar,
Rajesh
Kumar
and
Hetal
Gada
in
pivotal
roles.
YEH
MERI
FAMILY
3
TRAILER
REVIEW
As
the
Awasthi
family
navigates
the
intricacies
of
life,
the
trailer
takes
you
back
in
time
to
the
spring
of
the
90s.
It
evokes
nostalgia
for
the
good
old
days
and
unbreakable
friendships,
with
every
moment
beautifully
blending
warmth,
humor,
and
nostalgia.
When
waking
up
to
the
loud
alarm
clocks
and
winning
over
a
fun
banter
with
your
sibling
was
your
biggest
flex.
The
trailer
demonstrates
how
idyllic
and
simple
life
was
in
the
era,
with
a
close-knit
family
unit.
It
offers
a
preview
of
the
show's
plot,
from
the
playful
banter
between
Rishi
and
Ritika
to
the
persistent
nagging
of
their
parents.
Focusing
on
realistic
scenes
and
emotions,
the
trailer
of
Yeh
Meri
Family
is
a
heartfelt
journey
for
viewers,
brimming
with
bittersweet
memories
of
"kuch
khatti-kuch
meethi."
Juhi
Parmar,
who
plays
the
character
of
Neerja
shared
her
thoughts
on
the
series
said,
"I
believe
that
people
nowadays
are
looking
for
relatable
storylines
and
characters,
and
Yeh
Meri
Family
is
one
such
show
that
evokes
a
variety
of
emotions.
Blending
a
compelling
plot
with
90s
nostalgia,
the
show
is
heavy
on
emotions
and
circumstances
that
we
have
all
experienced.
Considering
the
overwhelming
support,
we
received
from
viewers
for
the
past
seasons,
we
are
thrilled
to
announce
the
third
season.
This
season's
point
of
view
differs
from
the
previous
seasons
as
it
is
narrated
by
the
family's
youngest
member,
a
10-year-old.
We
hope
the
audience
likes
the
show
as
much
as
we
did
while
creating
it."
"We
are
thrilled
to
announce
the
highly
anticipated
return
of
'Yeh
Meri
Family'
for
its
third
season,
capturing
the
essence
of
90s
nostalgia
once
again.
Following
the
tremendous
success
of
YMF
1&2,
this
season
dives
into
the
enchanting
world
of
monsoons,
promising
our
viewers
an
immersive
journey
down
memory
lane.
As
the
13th
TVF
show
to
cross
its
third
season
milestone,
'Yeh
Meri
Family'
continues
to
resonate
with
audiences,
reaffirming
our
commitment
to
delivering
compelling
storytelling
that
stands
the
test
of
time," Vijay
Koshy,
President,
TVF.
YEH
MERI
FAMILY
3
RELEASE
DATE
AND
PLATFORM:
WHEN
&
WHERE
TO
WATCH?
The
new
season
of
Yeh
Meri
Family
is
highly
anticipated
by
the
audience
and
will
premiere
on
April
4,
2024,
on
Amazon
miniTV
exclusively
for
free,
accessible
with
the
click
of
a
button
on
Amazon's
shopping
app,
Playstore,
and
Fire
TV.