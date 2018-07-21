English
 Meri Pyaari Bindu Movie Review: A Hatke Love Story Which Leaves You With A Warm Fuzzy Feeling!

Meri Pyaari Bindu Movie Review: A Hatke Love Story Which Leaves You With A Warm Fuzzy Feeling!

    Rating:
    3.0/5

    Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti Chopra

    Director: Akshay Roy

    Producers: Aditya Chopra, Maneesh Sharma

    Writers: Suprotim Sengupta

    What's Yay: Ayushmann Khurrana, Story, Nostalgia factor

    What's Nay: The screenplay falters at a couple of places post the interval. Parineeti Chopra really needs to buck up when it comes to emotional scenes.

    Popcorn Refill: Strictly Interval

    Iconic Moment: Meri Pyaari Bindu is all about life moments irrespective whether good or bad and that's exactly what stays back with you. Nostalgia creeps in every now and then and you know the film's heart is in the right place.

     

    Plot

    Abhimanyu Roy (Ayushmann Khurrana) aka Bubla is a famed writer who writes sleazy novels which is all about horror, thrills and women.

    While his career seems to be going great guns, there is something which makes him restless...something which makes him gobble bread with ketchup and gulp whiskey as his fingers work their magic on the typewriter.

    Soon, a writer's block while penning his next which is a love story for a change and a call from his parents faking their divorce brings him back to his hometown Kolkata- a place which holds bitter-sweet memories of Bindu, a girl whom he describes as an affat.

    We get a peek into their relationship through the mix-tapes of their favourite songs. There are flashbacks about Abhi and Bindu and then we cut to the present day where Abhimanyu is writing about her, while listening to old songs.

    The very first time when they meet as kids bonding over a plate of keema samosas and chutney, she gives him a Walkman with an old song and says, "Listen to this, it will change your life".

    And from there on as melodies like 'Aaiye Meherbaan', 'Abhi Na Jao', 'Do Naina Ek Kahaani' slowly make their way, we get closer and closer to Abhi and Bindu's hatke story which has laughter, tears, friendship, love and longing and most importantly moments which needs to be felt more than seen!


    Direction

    Akshay Roy doesn't fall prey to the usual cliched love stories and sets up the entire universe of Abhi and Bindu in a relatable way with a tadka of nostalgia.

    On the flip side, there are a couple of scenes in the film especially post interval which look forced and dragged.

    Roy also stumbles while making a crucial point about a certain metamorphosis in Bindu's character towards the end which doesn't reflect effectively in the story-telling and might be difficult for the audience to digest.


    Performances

    The film may be titled 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' but it's Ayushmann Khurrana's show all the way. His character grows on you and so does his feelings. Watching him typing away with a smoke is uff too much of hotness to handle!

    'Zindagi se behad pyar tha usse..aur khud se zindagi se bhi zyada', that's Parineeti's character summed up in a line. The actress sprinkles in the right amount of spunkiness to Bindu but sadly, fails to handle the emotionally scenes as effectively as her co-star.

    However Pari makes that up for with a beautiful rendition of 'Do Naina Ek Kahaani' in a scene which makes you wish to see her more often behind the mic in the coming years.

    Ayushmann- Parineeti's chemistry is likeable but a bit thanda!

    The rest of the cast puts up a good show and add their own tunes to Abhi-Bindu's melodious world.


    Technical Aspects

    Tushar Kanti Ray perfectly captures the old charm of Kolkata and the breeziness of Mumbai through his lens. Suprotim Sengupta's writing isn't flawless but he does manage to get the emotional parts bang on in certain places. The editing scissors could have been a bit sharper though.

    Some of the dialogues have a poetic touch but thankfully they don't come across as a misfit.


    Music

    Lines from retro songs have been flawlessly woven in the narrative to give you that perfect trip down the memory lane.

    Coming to the original soundtracks, Sonu Nigam- Parineeti Chopra's rendition of 'Mana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin' makes it to the film and stands out the most. Yeh Jawaani Teri is a peppy foot-tapping number with fun lyrics.

    Khol De Baahein, Afeemi and Iss Tarah works fine with the visuals in the film.


    Verdict

    Meri Pyaari Bindu may not be a 'fatafati' watch with its set of hiccups. But it does make you go 'Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar' each time 'Bubla' Ayushmann Khurrana appears on screen!


     

