      1996 Horror Classic Scream's Reboot In Works

      Spyglas Media is developing a reboot of horror classic Scream, to be directed by Ready or Not filmmakers Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

      scream 5 in works

      Scream, the 1996 slasher horror movie, directed by Wes Craven, revolved around a young woman in a small town who becomes the target of a Ghostface killer who wears a mask inspired by the Edvard Munch's painting 'The Scream'.

      The movie became a huge success and was turned into a four-film franchise, written by Kevin Williamson.

      All the films starred Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette.

      The last feature in the franchise released in 2011. According to Variety, details on the latest iteration of Scream are not out yet. It is also unclear whether the film is a reboot or a continuation of the story.

      Story first published: Saturday, March 14, 2020, 13:44 [IST]
