      Actress Elizabeth Hurley's Ex-Flame, Producer Steve Bing Dies By Suicide

      Producer Steve Bing has passed away at the age of 55. According to reports, Steve passed away after falling from the 27th storey of a luxury apartment building in Los Angeles' Century City, at around 1 pm on Monday.

      Reports suggest that he died by suicide and was pronounced dead on the scene. The official cause of it is yet to be announced by the authorities. Steve was best known for backing films like The Polar Express, Beowulf, Sylvester Stallone's action flick Get Carter and Martin Scorsese's music documentary Shine a Light.

      Apart from producing, Steve Bing also co-wrote the 2003 comedy Kangaroo Jack. He was also a prominent real estate developer, philanthropist and political donor.

      Steve has invested over $80 million in 2004 animated film, The Polar Express. The film starred Hanks as the lead voice actor and went on to gross more than $300 million worldwide.

      Steve Bing is the grandson of property tycoon Leo S Bing, after whom the Los Angeles County Museum of Art's Bing Theatre is named. According to reports, at the age of 18, he had inherited around $600 million from his grandfather.

      Steve, who had a brief relationship with Hollywood actress Elizabeth Hurley, has two kids- Damian with Elizabeth in 2002 and Kira Bonder with pro tennis player Lisa Bonder in 1998.

      Story first published: Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 17:41 [IST]
