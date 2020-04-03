    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Nicole Kidman Boards Amazon's 'Pretty Things' Series Adaptation

      By Pti
      |

      Hollywood star Nicole Kidman is all set to star in the series adaption of Janelle Brown's forthcoming novel Pretty Things.

      Nicole Kidman Boards Amazons Pretty Things For Adaptation

      The actor will play one of the two leads in the Amazon project.

      According to Variety, Kidman will produce the project via her Blossom Films banner.

      Pretty Things, which will hit the shelves on April 21, follows two brilliant, but damaged women trying to survive a game of deceit and destruction. When a reluctant grifter befriends a wealthy influencer on the shores of Lake Tahoe, her ultimate con devolves into a raw, treacherous game of long-awaited payback.

      The series marks Amazon and Kidman's second book adaptation together after Amazon Studios acquired the film rights to Samantha Downing's My Lovely Wife in February.

      'Top Gun: Maverick' Release Pushed To December Due To Coronavirus

      Reese Witherspoon Launches Chat Series 'Shine On At Home'

      Read more about: nicole kidman hollywood
      Story first published: Friday, April 3, 2020, 12:15 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 3, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X