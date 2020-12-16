Wonder Woman 1984: Warner Bros Release The Film's Opening Scene Featuring Young Diana

Warner Bros and HBO Max are gearing for the hybrid release of upcoming DC film, Wonder Woman 1984. The makers have now released the opening scene of the superhero film online a week before it's release. The film set to hit screens on December 25, will also debut on the HBO Max streaming service in the US.

The opening scene has been shared by HBO Max's YouTube channel. The three-minute video clip starts with Diana aka Gal Gadot narrating about her homeland also known as The Paradise Islands. A younger Diana then can be seen running around in the forests and later participates in Themyscira's Olympics. The scene also presents large-scale spectacle and stunt-work as Amazonians warriors. The opening scene was reportedly shot on IMAX by director Patty Jenkins.

The scene transitions into an adult Diana fighting as Wonder Woman in 1980 and ends with another snippet from the film's trailer, where she interacts with Cheetah, played by Kristen Wiig. Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen can be seen reprising their roles from the first film, as General Antiope and Queen Hyppolyta, respectively.

Gal Gadot has begun promoting the film and recently shared a silly trailer type video with co-star Kristen Wiig after her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In the video they can be seen running around, dancing, flipping their hair together while singing about how much fun they had while filming. The video ends with "We like each other ok??!! The End"

Notably, the film's earlier reviews are already out and critics have praised the film for the performances, scope and tone. Wonder Woman 1984 will hit the big screens in India on December 24, and with paid previews on December 23.

ALSO READ: Warner Bros. To Release Entire 2021 Slate On HBO MAX: The Matrix 4, Dune, The Conjuring & More

ALSO READ: Gal Gadot Says Its Time For Wonder Woman 1984; Ali Fazal Shares Best Wishes