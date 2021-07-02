Amber Heard Welcomes Baby Oonagh Via Surrogacy, Says This Is The 'Beginning Of The Rest Of My Life'

Hollywood star Amber Heard who has been making headlines for her messy legal battle with former husband Johnny Depp, has revealed that she secretly welcomed a baby girl in April 2021. According to her recent social media posts, the actress has welcomed her first child with the help of a surrogate.

The 35-year-old actress took to Twitter and Instagram on Thursday (June 1), revealing that she welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Oonagh Paige Heard. In an emotional note, she said that she had made the decision to have a child four years ago and is happy that she could make the decision on her own terms.

She wrote, "I'm so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it's normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib."

Heard said that she wants to keep this experience as private as possible. "A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone's business." She ended her note by saying that her daughter is the "beginning of the rest of my life."

The Aquaman actress has honoured her late mother Paige Parsons by keeping her daughter's middle name after her. Amber's mother reportedly died in May 2020. While the actress hadn't shared how her mother passed away, she had said, "I am heartbroken and devastated beyond belief at the loss of my mom, Paige Heard. She left us too early, clasping onto the memory of her beautiful, gentle soul. She will be missed from the very depths of our hearts forever."

"Her unflinching, open heart made her the most beautiful woman I had ever known. It's hard to imagine and even more difficult to say but I feel truly lucky to have been her daughter and been given the gift of having the light she shone on everyone, fall on me for nearly 34 years," she had added in her Instagram post.

Amber Heard married Johnny Depp in 2015, but their union lasted only for a year. The couple soon filed for divorce following which they have been involved in a legal battle for calling him a 'wife beater'. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has lost the case in the UK, but plans on filing for another case in the US.