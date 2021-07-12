Cannes 2021: Bella Hadid's Sleek Dress And Gold Lung Necklace Nabs All The Attention

After Cannes was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans all over the globe were excited for the 74th edition of the annual event. Cannes 2021 is one of the rare fashion galas taking place this season, and most had high expectations for the fashion and glamour at the event's red carpet.

While each year several Indian stars graced the red carpet, this year like Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, were missing due to travel restrictions.

One of the most talked-about red carpet looks at the Cannes 2021 was supermodel Bella Hadid, who opted for an all-black Schiaparelli dress with a gold necklace that resembled lungs. The long sleeve dress had a risqué deep-cut neckline, while the gilded gold necklace in the shape of trompe l'œil lungs adorned with rhinestones covered her breasts. The breathtaking pictures from the event quickly went viral on social media.

Reportedly the dress is from the Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2021/22 collection and designed by the Artistic Director of Schiaparelli, Daniel Roseberry. The Instagram account of Schiaparelli unveiled the pictures of Bella dressed in the incredible piece at the Cannes Film Festival.

As for the make-up, Bella opted for a minimal look with a nude brown lip shade, shimmery eye shadow, sleek eyeliner with mascara on the lashes. Her well-defined eyebrows added some oomph to the look, while a hint of blush on the cheeks lots of highlighter set her apart.

Bella finished the look with strappy embellished pumps, rhinestone adorned earrings and a matching ring. She tied her hair in a sleek top bun with a section of her locks left open in the back. Bella wore the look for the premiere of Tre Piani (Three Floors) at the Cannes Film Festival 2021.